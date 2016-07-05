Click to read the full story: Derrick Rose now a New York Knick for life

Derrick Rose Thanks Chicago Bulls, Wants to be a Knick for Life, Drops F-Bomb in New York Introduction

It’s not every day an MVP trades hands. Or every other day for that matter. So, when the Chicago Bulls sent 2011 NBA MVP Derrick Rose to the New York Knicks, it caused some ripples in the basketball-time continuum.

The Bulls had been contemplating a blockbuster deal for months; however, Jimmy Butler was the rumored target. Then Phil Jackson worked his magic, managing to steal Rose away for the relatively low price of Jerian Grant, Robin Lopez, and Jose Calderon.

“No, I don’t know why I was traded,” said Rose in his Knicks introduction Friday. “But I’d like to tell them ‘Thank you.’ Chicago made me who I am. It’s tatted on my wrist. I was raised in my grandmother’s house on South Paulina Street in Englewood. Being drafted by the Bulls, becoming an All-Star and an MVP on the Bulls, helping them make the playoffs—all of that was a dream come true. I’ll never forget it. I’ve carried Chicago with me everywhere I’ve gone, from around the country to all over the world. I always will.”

And just like that, it was over. The Derrick Rose era in Chicago had come to an end. An era marked by what could have been. Injuries, early playoff exits, and extended recovery periods. For Rose, Chicago was a great run, but it’s all about looking towards the future.

“I got to make the playoffs next year,” continued Rose. After explaining why he loved New York, he also said that he hopes to play the rest of his career there, which should come as good news for the Knicks as Rose has only one year left on his contract.

Rose also shared his last memory of the Big Apple.

“Losing. F**king losing,” said Rose. “We lost that game.”

Fortunately for Rose, he is in the perfect position to get back to winning. If Rose can show glimpses of his old self, Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis will be there to help with the rest.

Hell, maybe Kevin Durant will join in, too. But he’s too busy shaking up the NBA by joining the Golden State Warriors.

