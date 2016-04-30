Click to read the full story: DEle Alli banned rest of season for violent conduct by English FA

The 2016 PFA Young Player of the Year will not feature for Tottenham Hotspur anymore this season. Dele Alli has been punished by the English FA, and the England international will serve a three-match suspension for violent conduct.

The 20-year-old midfielder was involved in an incident on Monday’s 1 – 1 draw against West Brom at White Hart Lane. The clash between Alli and West Brom’s Claudio Yacob during the 26th minute wasn’t noticed by the match referee, but retrospective action has been taken as the incident was caught on camera.

A statement released by the FA on Thursday read: “Dele Alli will serve a three-match suspension with immediate effect after he committed an act of violent conduct which was not seen by the match officials but caught on video.

Dele Alli accepted the accusation and further attempted to contest the penalty but was unsuccessful in the Independent Regulatory Commission hearing.

“The player accepted The FA’s charge but contested that the automatic penalty of a three-match suspension would be ‘clearly excessive.’

“This claim, however, was rejected following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing today [Thursday 28 April 2016].”

The 2016 – 2017 Premier League was a breakthrough season for the former M K Dons player. He will miss Tottenham’s fixtures against Chelsea, Southampton and Newcastle United. It is quite likely that his next competitive match will be at the European Championship in France with the Three Lions.

Mauricio Pochettino’s Spurs side has successfully booked a spot in next season’s Champions League. However, they might probably miss out on the Premier League title as Claudio Ranieri’s Leicester City are just three points away from clinching the English league title for the first time in the history of the club. The Foxes can wrap up the league on Sunday with a win against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

