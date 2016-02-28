Click to read the full story: ‘Deadpool’ proves greater than ‘Gods’

Ryan Reynolds and Marvel’s “Deadpool” couldn’t have devised a better poster for the weekend than their movie bested the “Gods of Egypt,” keeping the anti-superhero film at the top of the box-office for a third week in a row.

A group of ancient Egyptian deities couldn’t take down the merch with a mouth.

Marvel’s anti-hero blockbuster “Deadpool” continued to dominate North American movie theaters over the weekend, earning an estimated $31.5 million in its third week and besting newcomer “Gods of Egypt,” according to comScore estimates Sunday.

The total domestic haul for 20th Century Fox’s comic book adaptation starring Ryan Reynolds as Marvel’s foul-mouthed mercenary now stands at $285.6 million, making it the third highest-grossing R-rated film behind “American Sniper” and “The Passion of the Christ.”

Lionsgate’s “Gods of Egypt” featuring Gerard Butler as a rebellious Egyptian god debuted in second place with $14 million. The film, which reportedly cost $140 million and also stars Brenton Thwaites and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, is Hollywood’s first major flop of the year.

“Lionsgate went for it, and I think the unpredictability of this marketplace made it too tough for them,” said Paul Dergarabedian, comScore’s senior media analyst. “I think we’ll probably have to wait until ‘Batman v Superman’ to see another massive opening weekend.”

Other newcomers that failed to topple “Deadpool” this weekend included the feel-good Olympic tale “Eddie the Eagle” in fifth place with $6.3 million and the heist romp “Triple 9” in sixth place with $6.1 million.

“The Revenant” was the only Academy Award contender to crack the weekend’s Top 10 with $3.8 million in its 10th week of release. The survival epic leads Oscar nominees with 12 nods at Sunday’s 88th annual ceremony, including best picture, best actor for Leonardo DiCaprio, best supporting actor for Tom Hardy and best director for Alejandro G. Inarritu.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to comScore. Where available, the latest international numbers for Friday through Sunday are also included. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1. “Deadpool,” $31.5 million.

2. “Gods of Egypt,” $14 million.

3. “Kung Fu Panda 3,” $9 million.

4. “Risen,” $7 million.

5. “Eddie the Eagle,” $6.3 million.

6. “Triple 9,” $6.1 million.

7. “How To Be Single,” $5.2 million.

8. “The Witch,” $5 million.

9. “Race,” $4.3 million.

10. “The Revenant,” $3.8 million.

