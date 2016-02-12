Click to read the full story: Deadpool, New Mutants and X-Force

Deadpool (or is it Ryan Reynolds?), wants an X-Force movie to happen in case the movie becomes a hit, which in all probability it would, further revitalizing Fox’s hold on the X-Men franchise. It looks like Marvel Studios won’t be using the word mutant for a long time. Is an X-Force movie a good idea? Yes! Very much. As the team name suggests, it will be a team with more force and kick-assery than the more ideological team of the X-Men. More action, less drama, it’s a bit of the Deadpool formula. It’s the Expendables with mutant powers. Come to think of it, eXpendables sounds like a good name for another mutant team.

What is X-Force and what are the New Mutants? X-Force is a more militant and more aggressive team of mutants compared to the X-Men. X-Force was in fact formed from the New Mutants team. The New Mutants title was canceled by issue 100 paving the way for X-Force number 1 with the same members but led by the mutant Cable. New Mutants didn’t have as much kick in the name as X-Force. The X-Force title became even more popular than the main X-Men title due to the art (Rob Liefeld) and writing (Fabian Nicieza) of its earlier issues.

Now the New Mutants was a team created to be the next generation of X-Men made up of younger students of the Xavier School for Gifted Youngsters as well as outside recruits. The initial roster was made up of Cannonball, whose power is to fly fast to knock enemies and obstacles without getting hurt thanks to a force field similar to Colossus’ companion in the Deadpool movie trailer; Karma, a Vietnamese girl with the power to possess and control other people’s bodies; Wolfsbane, a girl who can transform into wolf-like creature; Mirage, a girl who can create realistic illusions and Sunspot whom moviegoers have seen as the flaming mutant in X-Men: Days of Future Past. Unlike the X-Men, the New Mutants title have a darker tone and focused more on teenage angst. On their own, these characters are quite interesting.

What does Deadpool have to do with the New Mutants? The character first appeared in the comic’s 98th issue as a supervillain and appeared later in X-Force and other X-titles and later his own title due to his insanely intense popularity as a crazy antihero. Now, what does Deadpool have to do with X-Force? Deadpool became a team member in the title’s relaunch in October 2010 along with Archangel and Psylocke both of whom are featured in X-Men: Apocalypse. So, if both characters aren’t killed in the upcoming movie, they could join Deadpool later in an upcoming X-Force movie. Uncanny X-Force is probably what got Reynolds to push for an X-Force movie or he just likes to be with Olivia Munn, who plays Psylocke.

If there is going to be an X-Force movie, how should it play out in the X-Men history? Will Charles Xavier have a hand in the team’s formation? Will the team fight for peaceful coexistence between man and mutant through less peaceful means? In the comics, less peaceful involves big effin’ guns like it was in the 90s where everyone carried large, shiny, presumably lightweight cannons instead of pistols. Will Cable be involved in the team’s formation and be the team’s leader since Deadpool can’t be trusted to lead the team. Will Cable in the movie be related to X-Men’s Scott Summers? As the X-Men franchise has shown us, anything can happen much like everything can happen in the comics. Except that the Fox X-Men franchise is as convoluted as Deadpool’s mind, despite which, is still entertaining. Cable could be Cyclops’ future son or some other character altogether.

If Ryan Reynolds gets his way and gets his X-Force movie, which would be strange given his latest history in superhero movies, what would be the X-Force roster? The contemporary X-Force roster in comics has been made up of some very interesting characters which no longer includes the original New Mutants lineup. Cable, future son of Scott Summers, a telekinetic mutant who often functions as the leader; Deadpool himself; Psylocke, a powerful telepath featured in X-Men: Apocalypse; Bishop, an energy absorbing mutant who was also featured in X-Men: DOFP; Domino, a female sharpshooter with slight probability altering powers like the Scarlet Witch; Boom-Boom, a girl with the ability to generate explosive orbs; Archangel, the mutant Angel with metallic wings who will be featured in X-Men Apocalypse; X-23, a female clone of Wolverine and lastly, Wolverine himself. Imagine that.

