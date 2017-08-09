Click to read the full story: David Mueller defends against Taylor Swift grope allegations

David Mueller, the Denver DJ that Taylor Swift is suing for allegedly groping her took the stand on his behalf. Swift will be taking the witness stand once cross-examination of Mueller is complete.

A former disc jockey accused of groping Taylor Swift while posing for a photograph with her before a concert acknowledged Wednesday that the image is “weird and awkward,” but he insisted that he touched Swift in the ribs, not in the rear, as she alleges in a lawsuit.

During testimony at the civil trial, Swift’s attorney Douglas Baldridge repeatedly asked David Mueller why his right hand was behind Swift in the 2013 photo op.

Mueller said his hand was touching Swift’s skirt after he put his arm around her and their arms got crossed.

“My hand was at rib-cage level, and apparently it went down,” Mueller said.

In the image, shown to jurors during opening statements, Mueller’s hand is behind Swift, just below her waist. Both are smiling.

One of Mueller’s lawyers, Gabriel McFarland, told jurors that the photo does not show Mueller’s hand under Swift’s skirt and that the skirt was not rumpled.

Baldridge, however, said several people noticed the pop star was upset after meeting with Mueller.

Her bodyguard Greg Dent has testified in a deposition that he had seen Mueller lift Swift’s skirt, the lawyer told jurors.

In addition, Baldridge quoted a deposition by Swift’s photographer Stephanie Simbeck, who said Swift uttered “that guy” had grabbed her behind.

Dent and Simbeck are listed as possible witnesses at the trial.

Mueller has sued Swift, claiming he was falsely accused and then fired over her allegation. He is seeking at least $3 million.

Swift has countersued, claiming she was sexually assaulted. She is seeking a symbolic $1, saying she wants to serve as an example to other women who have been assaulted.

On Tuesday, Mueller testified that one of his radio station bosses, Hershel Coomer, said he had met Swift earlier before the show and that “he told me that he had his hands on her butt.”

Mueller said, “I thought he was just telling me one of his stories.”

The hiatus followed a day of dramatic developments in court, with Mueller being accused of changing his story seven times by Swift’s attorney Douglas Baldridge during his opening statement.

Mueller was also charged by Baldridge with destroying evidence and pursuing the case for money, fame, and revenge against his former bosses at Denver local radio station KYGO.

In cross-examination, he painted a picture of a man with a large ego who felt slighted by Swift’s focus on his girlfriend and who already had problems with management at work.

But the DJ, hit back during his testimony, telling the court that he had not groped the singer and instead touched her ‘rib or ribcage’ accidentally as he leaned in for a photograph.

He also told the court that the aftermath of the incident had been ‘hard on my family and it has been hard on my friends.’

Mueller claims the episode cost him his career and relationship with girlfriend Shannon Melcher, who was present during the alleged grope and is expected to testify later this week.

The former radio host added: ‘It’s a humiliating experience to be accused of something that despicable.’

Swift appeared focused during Tuesday’s proceedings, occasionally whispering to her mother and passing notes to her attorney.

But Andrea, of whom Baldridge said ‘darn straight, she was mad’ after learning that her daughter had allegedly been groped, couldn’t contain her emotions and at one point was seen wiping tears away.

Along with the jury, which is comprised of six women and two men, onlookers in the courtroom also included a number of Swift fans, some of whom have returned to court today.

Edward Lee, 50, and his 10-year-old daughter Vegazaringlee, of Seattle, Washington, lined up for a second day with the little girl, who describes herself as a ‘super-fan,’ telling media outlets that the singer blew kisses to her fans in court on Tuesday.

She said: ‘For me, the highlight was [Swift] looking at me. She mouthed hello at me and blew kisses to her fans.’

Vegazaringlee, who had lined up with her father at 5 am, added: ‘I thought her opening statement was strong. She has a really good lawyer.’

Among the other fans waiting outside court on day three was Anthony Reyther, 29, who said he is ‘neutral’ so far.

Reyther, of Denver, Colorado, said: ‘I am a fan of Taylor Swift and when I heard about the case, I thought it would be cool to come and check it out.

‘Both sides have pretty solid arguments so far, so I’m neutral at the moment.’

But Johnny Hultzapple, 16, and also of Denver, said he hoped to see the singer strike a blow for victims of sexual assaults.

Coomer is also expected to testify.

Baldridge told jurors in his opening statement that Swift is “absolutely certain” she was sexually assaulted by Mueller, and the photo is “damning” proof of it.

The proceedings on Wednesday were delayed for nearly two hours while the judge held a closed hearing with lawyers to discuss unspecified evidence in the case.

About a dozen fans lined up outside the courthouse to watch the trial, including a couple in their 20s who drove all night from Provo, Utah, to attend.

“I’m her biggest fan,” said 21-year-old Lauren Simpson. “I know her cat’s names; I know her birthday. I know any Taylor Swift fact that you can ask me. She’s the best. This is my chance.”

