Season 23 of “Dancing with the Stars” cast was officially released today, but there were no surprises as this show was a leaky ship with nearly everyone onboard being told to media outlets. As we reported last week, Ryan Lochte is making up for some of his lost sponsorship money with their stipend.

After weeks of ‘speculation’ aka ‘insiders’ leaking out everyone for some media attention leading up to the premiere, the network confirmed that Olympic gold medalists Ryan Lochte and Laurie Hernandez will be joining the reality competition. The star-studded cast also includes model-turned-talk-show-host Amber Rose, former Texas governor and presidential candidate Rick Perry, “Brady Bunch” star Maureen McCormick, and rapper Vanilla Ice. The entire cast was unveiled Tuesday on “Good Morning America.”

Rio police charged U.S. swimmer Lochte last week for filing a false robbery report over an incident that took place during the Olympics. Lochte admitted to “over-exaggerating” the story about being robbed at gunpoint. Lochte had initially claimed that he and three teammates — James Feigen, Jack Conger, and Gunnar Bentz — were robbed in a taxi by two men with guns and badges while heading to the Olympic Village on the morning of Aug. 14. But Brazilian police said the swimmers had instead vandalized a gas station bathroom and were confronted by armed security guards.

Lochte said “We’re just trying to get this over with. It’s been dragged out way too long” when asked this morning on “GMA” about the possibility of returning to Rio.

He’s not saying whether he’ll return to Brazil to face a charge of filing a false police report either.

“I think it’s everyone blowing this way out of proportion. I think that’s what happened,” he said, adding he made “a very big mistake” “about that one part” of the story that a gun was held to his head.

“I’m definitely really excited. This is completely new for me,” said Lochte, 32. “I think it’s time for me to hang up the Speedo and put on my dancing shoes and get in that ballroom.

“I’m going to treat this kind of like going into the Olympics,” he added. “You train for so long, and you have that one shot to put it all out there, and I think that’s what I’m going to do.”

Other celebrity contestants include singer Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, “The Fosters” alum Jake T. Austin, actress Marilu Henner, “Little Women LA” star Terra Jolé, country singer Jana Kramer, ex-Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson, and race car driver James Hinchcliffe.

Erin Andrews and Tom Bergeron will return to host, along with judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Julianne Hough, who is back after a season hiatus, as Variety previously reported. Pro dancers Derek Hough, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and Cheryl Burke also return.

Here’s the full rundown of the “DWTS” Season 23 celebrities and their pro partners:

1. Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Amber Rose

2. Valentin Chmerkovskiy and Laurie Hernandez

3. Artem Chigvintsev and Maureen McCormick

4. Sasha Farber and Terra Jole

5. Derek Hough and Marilu Henner

6. Witney Carson and Vanilla Ice

7. Lindsay Arnold and Calvin Johnson

8. Jenna Johnson and Jake T. Austin

9. Allison Holker and Babyface

10. Sharna Burgess and James Hinchcliffe

11. Emma Slater and Rick Perry

12. Cheryl Burke and Ryan Lochte

13. Gleb Savchenko and Jana Kramer

“Dancing With the Stars” Season 23 premieres on Monday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m.

