The 21st annual Critics’ Choice Awards broke with history and combined the movie and television winners into one rather large event that was hosted by Silicon Valley’s T.J. Miller on Sunday.

Judd Apatow presented Amy Schumer with the Critics’ Choice MVP Award on Sunday night, calling her “the funniest person in the world” and “the perfect comedian for this moment.” Schumer was honored for Inside Amy Schumer, Trainwreck and her HBO special, Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo.

“See You Again,” the hit song and emotional Paul Walker tribute by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth on the Furious 7 soundtrack, was named best song as it was also previously honored with a Golden Globe and Grammy nomination. It failed to receive an Oscar nomination, though.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams also honored Industrial Light & Magic with the Critics’ Choice Genius Award, recognizing 40 years of work that has “changed the face of cinema.”

Outlander took home the Most Bingeworthy award, which was decided by the fans. The Starz drama was nominated alongside Empire, Friends, Game of Thrones; Orange is the New Black and The Walking Dead.

Here’s the full list of winners of the Critics Choice 2016:

Best Picture

Best Actor

Leonardo DiCaprio – The Revenant (WINNER)

Bryan Cranston – Trumbo

Matt Damon – The Martian

Johnny Depp – Black Mass

Michael Fassbender – Steve Jobs

Eddie Redmayne – The Danish Girl

Best Actress

Brie Larson – Room (WINNER)

Cate Blanchett – Carol

Jennifer Lawrence – Joy

Charlotte Rampling – 45 Years

Saoirse Ronan – Brooklyn

Charlize Theron – Mad Max: Fury Road

Best Supporting Actor

Sylvester Stallone – Creed (WINNER)

Paul Dano – Love & Mercy

Tom Hardy – The Revenant

Mark Ruffalo – Spotlight

Mark Rylance – Bridge of Spies

Michael Shannon – 99 Homes

Best Supporting Actress

Alicia Vikander – The Danish Girl (WINNER)

Jennifer Jason Leigh – The Hateful Eight

Rooney Mara – Carol

Rachel McAdams – Spotlight

Helen Mirren – Trumbo

Kate Winslet – Steve Jobs

Best Young Actor/Actress

Courtesy of George Kraychyk/A24 Jacob Tremblay – Room (WINNER) Abraham Attah – Beasts of No Nation RJ Cyler – Me and Earl and the Dying Girl Shameik Moore – Dope Milo Parker – Mr. Holmes

Best Acting Ensemble

Courtesy of Open Road Films Spotlight (WINNER) The Big Short The Hateful Eight Straight Outta Compton Trumbo

Best Director

Courtesy of Warner Bros. George Miller – Mad Max: Fury Road (WINNER) Todd Haynes – Carol Alejandro González Iñárritu – The Revenant Tom McCarthy – Spotlight Ridley Scott – The Martian Steven Spielberg – Bridge of Spies

Best Original Screenplay

Courtesy of Venice Film Festival Josh Singer and Tom McCarthy – Spotlight (WINNER) Matt Charman and Ethan Coen & Joel Coen – Bridge of Spies Alex Garland – Ex Machina Quentin Tarantino – The Hateful Eight Pete Docter, Meg LeFauve, Josh Cooley – Inside Out

Best Adapted Screenplay

Photofest Charles Randolph and Adam McKay – The Big Short (WINNER) Nick Hornby – Brooklyn Drew Goddard – The Martian Emma Donoghue – Room Aaron Sorkin – Steve Jobs

Best Cinematography

‘Revenant,’ Courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox The Revenant – Emmanuel Lubezki (WINNER) Carol – Ed Lachman The Hateful Eight – Robert Richardson Mad Max: Fury Road – John Seale The Martian – Dariusz Wolski Sicario – Roger Deakins

Best Production Design

Warner Brothers Mad Max: Fury Road – Colin Gibson (WINNER) Bridge of Spies – Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo Brooklyn – François Séguin, Jennifer Oman and Louise Tremblay Carol – Judy Becker, Heather Loeffler The Danish Girl – Eve Stewart, Michael Standish The Martian – Arthur Max, Celia Bobak

Best Editing

Warner Brothers Mad Max: Fury Road – Margaret Sixel (WINNER) The Big Short – Hank Corwin The Martian – Pietro Scalia The Revenant – Stephen Mirrione Spotlight – Tom McArdle

Best Costume Design

Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Mad Max: Fury Road – Jenny Beavan (WINNER) Brooklyn – Odile Dicks-Mireaux Carol – Sandy Powell Cinderella – Sandy Powell The Danish Girl – Paco Delgado

Best Hair & Makeup

REX USA Mad Max: Fury Road (WINNER) Black Mass Carol The Danish Girl The Hateful Eight The Revenant

Best Visual Effects

‘Mad Max: Fury Road,’ Courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Mad Max: Fury Road (WINNER) Ex Machina Jurassic World The Martian The Revenant The Walk

Best Animated Feature

Courtesy of Disney Inside Out (WINNER) Anomalisa The Good Dinosaur The Peanuts Movie Shaun the Sheep Movie

Best Action Movie

‘Mad Max: Fury Road,’ Courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Mad Max: Fury Road (WINNER) Furious 7 Jurassic World Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation Sicario

Best Actor in an Action Movie

Tom Hardy – Mad Max: Fury Road (WINNER) Daniel Craig – Spectre Tom Cruise – Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation Chris Pratt – Jurassic World Paul Rudd – Ant-Man

Best Actress in an Action Movie

Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Charlize Theron – Mad Max: Fury Road (WINNER) Emily Blunt – Sicario Rebecca Ferguson – Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation Bryce Dallas Howard – Jurassic World Jennifer Lawrence – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2

Best Comedy – Movie

The Big Short (WINNER) Inside Out Joy Sisters Spy Trainwreck Best Actor in a Comedy



Paramount Pictures/Regency Enterprises Christian Bale – The Big Short (WINNER) Steve Carell – The Big Short Robert De Niro – The Intern Bill Hader – Trainwreck Jason Statham – Spy Best Actress in a Comedy

Amy Schumer – Trainwreck (WINNER)

Tina Fey – Sisters Jennifer Lawrence – Joy Melissa McCarthy – Spy Lily Tomlin – Grandma

Best Sci-Fi/Horror Movie

‘Ex Machina,’ Courtesy of A24 Films Ex Machina (WINNER) It Follows Jurassic World Mad Max: Fury Road The Martian

Best Foreign Language Film

Sony Pictures Classics Son of Saul (WINNER) The Assassin Goodnight Mommy Mustang The Second Mother

Best Documentary Feature

Amy (WINNER) Cartel Land Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief He Named Me Malala The Look of Silence Where to Invade Next

Best Song

“See You Again” – Furious 7 (WINNER) “Love Me Like You Do” – Fifty Shades of Grey “Til It Happens To You” – The Hunting Ground “One Kind of Love” – Love & Mercy “Writing’s on the Wall” – Spectre “Simple Song #3” – Youth

Best Score

Courtesy of The Weinstein Company The Hateful Eight – Ennio Morricone (WINNER) Carol – Carter Burwell The Revenant – Ryuichi Sakamoto and Alva Noto Sicario – Johann Johannsson Spotlight – Howard Shore

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Courtesy of Amazon Jeffrey Tambor – Transparent – Amazon (WINNER) Anthony Anderson – Black-ish – ABC Aziz Ansari – Master of None – Netflix Will Forte – The Last Man on Earth – Fox Randall Park – Fresh Off the Boat – ABC Fred Savage – The Grinder – Fox

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Peter Kramer/USA Network Rami Malek – Mr. Robot – USA (WINNER) Hugh Dancy – Hannibal – NBC Clive Owen – The Knick – Cinemax Liev Schreiber – Ray Donovan – Showtime Justin Theroux – The Leftovers – HBO Aden Young – Rectify – Sundance

Best Actor in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series

Courtesy of BBC Idris Elba – Luther – BBC America (WINNER) Wes Bentley – American Horror Story: Hotel – FX Martin Clunes – Arthur & George – PBS Oscar Isaac – Show Me a Hero – HBO Vincent Kartheiser – Saints & Strangers – National Geographic Channel Patrick Wilson – Fargo – FX

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

The CW Rachel Bloom – Crazy Ex-Girlfriend – The CW (WINNER) Aya Cash – You’re the Worst – FXX Wendi McLendon-Covey – The Goldbergs – ABC Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin – The CW Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish – ABC Constance Wu – Fresh Off the Boat – ABC

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Carrie Coon – The Leftovers – HBO (WINNER) Shiri Appleby – UnREAL – Lifetime Viola Davis – How to Get Away With Murder – ABC Eva Green – Penny Dreadful – Showtime Taraji P. Henson – Empire – Fox Krysten Ritter – Jessica Jones – Netflix

Best Actress in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series

Courtesy of FX Kirsten Dunst – Fargo – FX (WINNER) Kathy Bates – American Horror Story: Hotel – FX Sarah Hay – Flesh and Bone – Starz Alyvia Alyn Lind – Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors – NBC Rachel McAdams – True Detective – HBO Shanice Williams – The Wiz Live! – NBC

Best Comedy Series

Courtesy of Netflix Master of None – Netflix (WINNER) Black-ish – ABC Catastrophe – Amazon Jane the Virgin – The CW The Last Man on Earth – Fox Transparent – Amazon You’re the Worst – FXX

Best Drama Series

Christopher Saunders/USA Network Mr. Robot – USA (WINNER) Empire – Fox Penny Dreadful – Showtime Rectify – Sundance The Knick – Cinemax The Leftovers – HBO UnREAL – Lifetime

Best Guest Actor/Actress in a Comedy Series

Ray Mickshaw/FOX Timothy Olyphant – The Grinder – Fox (WINNER) Ellen Burstyn – Mom – CBS Anjelica Huston – Transparent – Amazon Cherry Jones – Transparent – Amazon Jenifer Lewis – Black-ish – ABC John Slattery – Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp – Netflix

Best Guest Actor/Actress in a Drama Series

Margo Martindale – The Good Wife – CBS (WINNER) Richard Armitage – Hannibal – NBC Justin Kirk – Manhattan – WGN America Patti LuPone – Penny Dreadful – Showtime Marisa Tomei – Empire – Fox B.D. Wong – Mr. Robot – USA

Best Movie Made for Television or Limited Series

Courtesy of FX Fargo – FX (WINNER) Childhood’s End – Syfy Luther – BBC America Saints & Strangers – National Geographic Channel Show Me a Hero – HBO The Wiz Live! – NBC

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Beth Dubber/FOX Andre Braugher – Brooklyn Nine-Nine – Fox (WINNER) Jaime Camil – Jane the Virgin – The CW Jay Duplass – Transparent – Amazon Neil Flynn – The Middle – ABC Keegan-Michael Key – Playing House – USA Mel Rodriguez – Getting On – HBO

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Courtesy of USA Network Christian Slater – Mr. Robot – USA (WINNER) Clayne Crawford – Rectify – Sundance Christopher Eccleston – The Leftovers – HBO Andre Holland – The Knick – Cinemax Jonathan Jackson – Nashville – ABC Rufus Sewell – The Man in the High Castle – Amazon

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series

Courtesy of FX Jesse Plemons – Fargo – FX (WINNER) David Alan Grier – The Wiz Live! – NBC Ne-Yo – The Wiz Live! – NBC Nick Offerman – Fargo – FX Raoul Trujillo – Saints & Strangers – National Geographic Channel Bokeem Woodbine – Fargo – FX

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Michael Yarish/CBS Mayim Bialik – The Big Bang Theory – CBS (WINNER) Kether Donohue – You’re the Worst – FXX Allison Janney – Mom – CBS Judith Light – Transparent – Amazon Niecy Nash – Getting On – HBO Eden Sher – The Middle – ABC

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Constance Zimmer – UnREAL – Lifetime (WINNER)

Ann Dowd – The Leftovers – HBO

Regina King – The Leftovers – HBO

Helen McCrory – Penny Dreadful – Showtime

Hayden Panettiere – Nashville – ABC

Maura Tierney – The Affair – Showtime

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series

Courtesy of FX

Jean Smart – Fargo – FX (WINNER)

Mary J. Blige – The Wiz Live! – NBC

Laura Haddock – Luther – BBC America

Cristin Milioti – Fargo – FX

Sarah Paulson – American Horror Story: Hotel – FX

Winona Ryder – Show Me a Hero – HBO

Best Animation Series

Courtesy of Netflix BoJack Horseman – Netflix (WINNER) Bob’s Burgers – Fox South Park – Comedy Central Star Wars Rebels – Disney XD The Simpsons – Fox

Best Reality Show – Competition

Courtesy of Trae Patton/NBC The Voice – NBC (WINNER) Chopped – Food Network Face Off – Syfy MasterChef Junior – Fox Survivor – CBS The Amazing Race – CBS

Best Reality Show Host

Bravo James Lipton – Inside the Actors Studio – Bravo (WINNER) Ted Allen – Chopped – Food Network Phil Keoghan – The Amazing Race – CBS Jane Lynch – Hollywood Game Night – NBC Jeff Probst – Survivor – CBS Gordon Ramsay – Hell’s Kitchen – Fox

Best Structured Reality Show

ABC Shark Tank – ABC (WINNER) Antiques Roadshow – PBS Inside The Actors Studio – Bravo MythBusters – Discovery Project Greenlight – HBO Undercover Boss – CBS

Best Talk Show

HBO/Screenshot Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – HBO (WINNER) Jimmy Kimmel Live! – ABC The Daily Show with Jon Stewart – Comedy Central The Graham Norton Show – BBC America The Late Late Show with James Corden – CBS The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – NBC

Best Unstructured Reality Show

CNN Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown – CNN (WINNER) Cops – Spike Deadliest Catch – Discovery Intervention – A&E Naked and Afraid – Discovery Pawn Stars – History

