Critics Choice Awards honors Amy Schumer & ‘Furious 7’ song that Oscars snubbed
Click to read the full story: Critics Choice Awards honors Amy Schumer & ‘Furious 7’ song that Oscars snubbed
The 21st annual Critics’ Choice Awards broke with history and combined the movie and television winners into one rather large event that was hosted by Silicon Valley’s T.J. Miller on Sunday.
Judd Apatow presented Amy Schumer with the Critics’ Choice MVP Award on Sunday night, calling her “the funniest person in the world” and “the perfect comedian for this moment.” Schumer was honored for Inside Amy Schumer, Trainwreck and her HBO special, Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo.
“See You Again,” the hit song and emotional Paul Walker tribute by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth on the Furious 7 soundtrack, was named best song as it was also previously honored with a Golden Globe and Grammy nomination. It failed to receive an Oscar nomination, though.
Star Wars: The Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams also honored Industrial Light & Magic with the Critics’ Choice Genius Award, recognizing 40 years of work that has “changed the face of cinema.”
Outlander took home the Most Bingeworthy award, which was decided by the fans. The Starz drama was nominated alongside Empire, Friends, Game of Thrones; Orange is the New Black and The Walking Dead.
‘The Revenant’ & ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ Top 2016 Academy Award Nominations
2016 BAFTA Nominations show love for ‘Bridge of Spies’ & ‘Carol’
Holiday Cheer for ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Season 2 Blu-ray Giveaway
Here’s the full list of winners of the Critics Choice 2016:
Best Picture
Best Actor
Leonardo DiCaprio – The Revenant (WINNER)
Bryan Cranston – Trumbo
Matt Damon – The Martian
Johnny Depp – Black Mass
Michael Fassbender – Steve Jobs
Eddie Redmayne – The Danish Girl
Best Actress
Brie Larson – Room (WINNER)
Cate Blanchett – Carol
Jennifer Lawrence – Joy
Charlotte Rampling – 45 Years
Saoirse Ronan – Brooklyn
Charlize Theron – Mad Max: Fury Road
Best Supporting Actor
Sylvester Stallone – Creed (WINNER)
Paul Dano – Love & Mercy
Tom Hardy – The Revenant
Mark Ruffalo – Spotlight
Mark Rylance – Bridge of Spies
Michael Shannon – 99 Homes
Best Supporting Actress
Photofest
Alicia Vikander – The Danish Girl (WINNER)
Jennifer Jason Leigh – The Hateful Eight
Rooney Mara – Carol
Rachel McAdams – Spotlight
Helen Mirren – Trumbo
Kate Winslet – Steve Jobs
Best Young Actor/Actress
Jacob Tremblay – Room (WINNER)
Abraham Attah – Beasts of No Nation
RJ Cyler – Me and Earl and the Dying Girl
Shameik Moore – Dope
Milo Parker – Mr. Holmes
Best Acting Ensemble
Spotlight (WINNER)
The Big Short
The Hateful Eight
Straight Outta Compton
Trumbo
Best Director
George Miller – Mad Max: Fury Road (WINNER)
Todd Haynes – Carol
Alejandro González Iñárritu – The Revenant
Tom McCarthy – Spotlight
Ridley Scott – The Martian
Steven Spielberg – Bridge of Spies
Best Original Screenplay
Josh Singer and Tom McCarthy – Spotlight (WINNER)
Matt Charman and Ethan Coen & Joel Coen – Bridge of Spies
Alex Garland – Ex Machina
Quentin Tarantino – The Hateful Eight
Pete Docter, Meg LeFauve, Josh Cooley – Inside Out
Best Adapted Screenplay
Charles Randolph and Adam McKay – The Big Short (WINNER)
Nick Hornby – Brooklyn
Drew Goddard – The Martian
Emma Donoghue – Room
Aaron Sorkin – Steve Jobs
Best Cinematography
The Revenant – Emmanuel Lubezki (WINNER)
Carol – Ed Lachman
The Hateful Eight – Robert Richardson
Mad Max: Fury Road – John Seale
The Martian – Dariusz Wolski
Sicario – Roger Deakins
Best Production Design
Mad Max: Fury Road – Colin Gibson (WINNER)
Bridge of Spies – Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo
Brooklyn – François Séguin, Jennifer Oman and Louise Tremblay
Carol – Judy Becker, Heather Loeffler
The Danish Girl – Eve Stewart, Michael Standish
The Martian – Arthur Max, Celia Bobak
Best Editing
Mad Max: Fury Road – Margaret Sixel (WINNER)
The Big Short – Hank Corwin
The Martian – Pietro Scalia
The Revenant – Stephen Mirrione
Spotlight – Tom McArdle
Best Costume Design
Mad Max: Fury Road – Jenny Beavan (WINNER)
Brooklyn – Odile Dicks-Mireaux
Carol – Sandy Powell
Cinderella – Sandy Powell
The Danish Girl – Paco Delgado
Best Hair & Makeup
Mad Max: Fury Road (WINNER)
Black Mass
Carol
The Danish Girl
The Hateful Eight
The Revenant
Best Visual Effects
Mad Max: Fury Road (WINNER)
Ex Machina
Jurassic World
The Martian
The Revenant
The Walk
Best Animated Feature
Inside Out (WINNER)
Anomalisa
The Good Dinosaur
The Peanuts Movie
Shaun the Sheep Movie
Best Action Movie
Mad Max: Fury Road (WINNER)
Furious 7
Jurassic World
Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation
Sicario
Best Actor in an Action Movie
Tom Hardy – Mad Max: Fury Road (WINNER)
Daniel Craig – Spectre
Tom Cruise – Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation
Chris Pratt – Jurassic World
Paul Rudd – Ant-Man
Best Actress in an Action Movie
Charlize Theron – Mad Max: Fury Road (WINNER)
Emily Blunt – Sicario
Rebecca Ferguson – Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation
Bryce Dallas Howard – Jurassic World
Jennifer Lawrence – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2
Best Comedy – Movie
The Big Short (WINNER)
Inside Out
Joy
Sisters
Spy
Trainwreck
Best Actor in a Comedy
Christian Bale – The Big Short (WINNER)
Steve Carell – The Big Short
Robert De Niro – The Intern
Bill Hader – Trainwreck
Jason Statham – Spy
Best Actress in a Comedy
Amy Schumer – Trainwreck (WINNER)
Tina Fey – Sisters
Jennifer Lawrence – Joy
Melissa McCarthy – Spy
Lily Tomlin – Grandma
Best Sci-Fi/Horror Movie
Ex Machina (WINNER)
It Follows
Jurassic World
Mad Max: Fury Road
The Martian
Best Foreign Language Film
Son of Saul (WINNER)
The Assassin
Goodnight Mommy
Mustang
The Second Mother
Best Documentary Feature
Amy (WINNER)
Cartel Land
Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief
He Named Me Malala
The Look of Silence
Where to Invade Next
Best Song
“See You Again” – Furious 7 (WINNER)
“Love Me Like You Do” – Fifty Shades of Grey
“Til It Happens To You” – The Hunting Ground
“One Kind of Love” – Love & Mercy
“Writing’s on the Wall” – Spectre
“Simple Song #3” – Youth
Best Score
The Hateful Eight – Ennio Morricone (WINNER)
Carol – Carter Burwell
The Revenant – Ryuichi Sakamoto and Alva Noto
Sicario – Johann Johannsson
Spotlight – Howard Shore
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Jeffrey Tambor – Transparent – Amazon (WINNER)
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish – ABC
Aziz Ansari – Master of None – Netflix
Will Forte – The Last Man on Earth – Fox
Randall Park – Fresh Off the Boat – ABC
Fred Savage – The Grinder – Fox
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Rami Malek – Mr. Robot – USA (WINNER)
Hugh Dancy – Hannibal – NBC
Clive Owen – The Knick – Cinemax
Liev Schreiber – Ray Donovan – Showtime
Justin Theroux – The Leftovers – HBO
Aden Young – Rectify – Sundance
Best Actor in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series
Idris Elba – Luther – BBC America (WINNER)
Wes Bentley – American Horror Story: Hotel – FX
Martin Clunes – Arthur & George – PBS
Oscar Isaac – Show Me a Hero – HBO
Vincent Kartheiser – Saints & Strangers – National Geographic Channel
Patrick Wilson – Fargo – FX
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Rachel Bloom – Crazy Ex-Girlfriend – The CW (WINNER)
Aya Cash – You’re the Worst – FXX
Wendi McLendon-Covey – The Goldbergs – ABC
Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin – The CW
Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish – ABC
Constance Wu – Fresh Off the Boat – ABC
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Carrie Coon – The Leftovers – HBO (WINNER)
Shiri Appleby – UnREAL – Lifetime
Viola Davis – How to Get Away With Murder – ABC
Eva Green – Penny Dreadful – Showtime
Taraji P. Henson – Empire – Fox
Krysten Ritter – Jessica Jones – Netflix
Best Actress in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series
Kirsten Dunst – Fargo – FX (WINNER)
Kathy Bates – American Horror Story: Hotel – FX
Sarah Hay – Flesh and Bone – Starz
Alyvia Alyn Lind – Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors – NBC
Rachel McAdams – True Detective – HBO
Shanice Williams – The Wiz Live! – NBC
Best Comedy Series
Master of None – Netflix (WINNER)
Black-ish – ABC
Catastrophe – Amazon
Jane the Virgin – The CW
The Last Man on Earth – Fox
Transparent – Amazon
You’re the Worst – FXX
Best Drama Series
Mr. Robot – USA (WINNER)
Empire – Fox
Penny Dreadful – Showtime
Rectify – Sundance
The Knick – Cinemax
The Leftovers – HBO
UnREAL – Lifetime
Best Guest Actor/Actress in a Comedy Series
Timothy Olyphant – The Grinder – Fox (WINNER)
Ellen Burstyn – Mom – CBS
Anjelica Huston – Transparent – Amazon
Cherry Jones – Transparent – Amazon
Jenifer Lewis – Black-ish – ABC
John Slattery – Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp – Netflix
Best Guest Actor/Actress in a Drama Series
Margo Martindale – The Good Wife – CBS (WINNER)
Richard Armitage – Hannibal – NBC
Justin Kirk – Manhattan – WGN America
Patti LuPone – Penny Dreadful – Showtime
Marisa Tomei – Empire – Fox
B.D. Wong – Mr. Robot – USA
Best Movie Made for Television or Limited Series
Fargo – FX (WINNER)
Childhood’s End – Syfy
Luther – BBC America
Saints & Strangers – National Geographic Channel
Show Me a Hero – HBO
The Wiz Live! – NBC
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Andre Braugher – Brooklyn Nine-Nine – Fox (WINNER)
Jaime Camil – Jane the Virgin – The CW
Jay Duplass – Transparent – Amazon
Neil Flynn – The Middle – ABC
Keegan-Michael Key – Playing House – USA
Mel Rodriguez – Getting On – HBO
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Christian Slater – Mr. Robot – USA (WINNER)
Clayne Crawford – Rectify – Sundance
Christopher Eccleston – The Leftovers – HBO
Andre Holland – The Knick – Cinemax
Jonathan Jackson – Nashville – ABC
Rufus Sewell – The Man in the High Castle – Amazon
Best Supporting Actor in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series
Jesse Plemons – Fargo – FX (WINNER)
David Alan Grier – The Wiz Live! – NBC
Ne-Yo – The Wiz Live! – NBC
Nick Offerman – Fargo – FX
Raoul Trujillo – Saints & Strangers – National Geographic Channel
Bokeem Woodbine – Fargo – FX
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Mayim Bialik – The Big Bang Theory – CBS (WINNER)
Kether Donohue – You’re the Worst – FXX
Allison Janney – Mom – CBS
Judith Light – Transparent – Amazon
Niecy Nash – Getting On – HBO
Eden Sher – The Middle – ABC
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
James Dittiger
Constance Zimmer – UnREAL – Lifetime (WINNER)
Ann Dowd – The Leftovers – HBO
Regina King – The Leftovers – HBO
Helen McCrory – Penny Dreadful – Showtime
Hayden Panettiere – Nashville – ABC
Maura Tierney – The Affair – Showtime
Best Supporting Actress in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series
Courtesy of FX
Jean Smart – Fargo – FX (WINNER)
Mary J. Blige – The Wiz Live! – NBC
Laura Haddock – Luther – BBC America
Cristin Milioti – Fargo – FX
Sarah Paulson – American Horror Story: Hotel – FX
Winona Ryder – Show Me a Hero – HBO
Best Animation Series
BoJack Horseman – Netflix (WINNER)
Bob’s Burgers – Fox
South Park – Comedy Central
Star Wars Rebels – Disney XD
The Simpsons – Fox
Best Reality Show – Competition
The Voice – NBC (WINNER)
Chopped – Food Network
Face Off – Syfy
MasterChef Junior – Fox
Survivor – CBS
The Amazing Race – CBS
Best Reality Show Host
James Lipton – Inside the Actors Studio – Bravo (WINNER)
Ted Allen – Chopped – Food Network
Phil Keoghan – The Amazing Race – CBS
Jane Lynch – Hollywood Game Night – NBC
Jeff Probst – Survivor – CBS
Gordon Ramsay – Hell’s Kitchen – Fox
Best Structured Reality Show
Shark Tank – ABC (WINNER)
Antiques Roadshow – PBS
Inside The Actors Studio – Bravo
MythBusters – Discovery
Project Greenlight – HBO
Undercover Boss – CBS
Best Talk Show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – HBO (WINNER)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! – ABC
The Daily Show with Jon Stewart – Comedy Central
The Graham Norton Show – BBC America
The Late Late Show with James Corden – CBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – NBC
Best Unstructured Reality Show
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown – CNN (WINNER)
Cops – Spike
Deadliest Catch – Discovery
Intervention – A&E
Naked and Afraid – Discovery
Pawn Stars – History
The post Critics Choice Awards honors Amy Schumer & ‘Furious 7’ song that Oscars snubbed appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Shanka Cheryl