As we head into the season finale of Countdown, I wanted to look back over the evolution of one of the show’s main characters, Mark Meachum (Jensen Ackles). We’ve gotten to know Mark better than any of the other task force members, and to be honest, it’s the fact that Jensen Ackles stars that got me watching in the first place. Like the others he’s brought to life so vividly, Ackles’ acting talent made Meachum an interesting character.

Let’s look back at what we know about Mark and what’s kept him feeling real and human, instead of an unrealistic bigger-than-life superhero. I value that about all the characters Ackles plays, even when he’s literally playing a “supe” (as in Solder Boy). We still see their humanity, and often their vulnerability too.

One of the reasons I hope there’s a Season 2 is that we don’t know very much about Mark Meachum’s past yet. Or even his personal life in the current one. We do get a few glimpses of domestic Mark, in his comfy little house or having a beer on his comfy little front porch.

We also get hints of a difficult and troubled childhood and adolescence, but I’d really like to know more. How have those experiences shaped who he is today?

And who IS he today?

Well, first off…

He’s a Charmer

Mark can come off like a jerk sometimes, and in fact he can sometimes BE a jerk. Especially when he feels rejected, so he needs to let that person know he does NOT care (because of course he does).

But he can also be both charming and adorable.

He turns that charm on Oliveras right from the start, though most of the time she’s not buying it.

As the internet would say, he’s pookie.

He’s especially adept at charming witnesses, sometimes older women, something Dean Winchester (on Supernatural) and Russell Shaw (on Tracker) are also quite good at.

Ackles manages to make it endearing, not smarmy.

And no one is really immune to it, even if they’re not a) older or b) women.

Who says no to that face???

He’s not afraid to be a goofball either, which is part of his charm.

He’s a Badass

Meachum is not a coward. He’s more likely to go in guns blazing, something he also has in common with some of the other characters Ackles has played. Jensen looks entirely believable bursting through doors and brandishing a weapon, thanks to real life weapons training and of course that thing called acting.

Meachum finds himself in some frankly terrifying life-or-death situations, and he never backs down. He keeps his cool and keeps his chin up, even when an unpredictable bad guy has a gun pointed at his head.

However, he also lets you see that it’s bravado. What’s that they say, that courage isn’t the absence of fear, but the willingness to push on in spite of it? If we didn’t see Mark be afraid ever, his bravery wouldn’t be quite so compelling.

That smirk though.

We get to see alot of evidence of Meachum’s physical strength and prowess that contribute to his being a badass, which nobody minds in the least. It was a legend on the Supernatural set that Ackles could run so fast that he outpaced the poor camera operators trying to shoot the scene!

In fact, Meachum sometimes gets carried away trying to be “brave” and takes chances he probably shouldn’t.

Most of the time, he gets away with it.

And looks like a badass doing it.

Meachum clearly gets a kick out of pushing himself to do things that are dangerous but have a big payoff in saving the day, a look of pure joy on his face as he skids a car into reverse or gets tossed around a runaway camper truck.

He looks a little insane there, and that makes sense when we find out what’s going on with him. It turns out that part of his lack of worry about his own life is that he knows his time is limited due to an inoperable brain tumor.

He’s fearless, perhaps in part because he’s got a death sentence hanging over him, but you also get the feeling he’s always been like that – willing to risk his life for the job. (Much to Oliveras’ dismay)

Side note: Obviously the stunt actor did the actual stunt, but Ackles got up on top of a trailer with a giant fan nearly blowing him off and did the close shots, so kudos to him for being willing to get pelted by rocks and dust and ruin hair and makeup’s great work…

Also, that reverse was hot… just like when Ackles pulled off that reverse 180 as Dean Winchester on Supernatural. Just saying.

Maybe the most courageous thing we’ve seen Meachum do is go undercover in a prison where he was clearly in mortal danger every single day, fighting his way through everyday violence and being willing to do it for a very long time.

He’s Got Skills

Meachum is very good at what he does.

He’s a skilled interrogator, knowing when to get in someone’s face and intimidate them

And when to joke around and get them on his side.

Yes, Amber it IS quite hot in here.

He’s also a highly skilled marksman, as we find out when he and Oliveras go to the practice range. It’s a damn good thing he is too, since for the first part of the series he’s often shooting half blind thanks to his debilitating headaches and the way they affect his vision!

And he knows it.

Another asset to being on the task force is that Mark’s a chameleon, good at being undercover and turning himself into whoever the job calls for him to be. (Oliveras is the same)

He can blend into a prison yard fight – or use his physical comedy skills to distract a clueless person of interest. (Ackles’ own substantial physical comedy skills come in handy here too).

He can be amusing and then five seconds later, break a door handle off with his bare hands.

He can clean up and put on a tux and blend right into a fancy party, or put on a cap and pull off just some guy out flea market shopping with his girlfriend.

It’s Not Just Brawn – It’s Brains

Meachum is also smart. He’s not just the big guy who barrels his way in and saves the day through muscle (or bullets). He’s often the first to figure something out, or to put the pieces together in a way that helps someone else do that.

He’s keenly observant, noticing the little things that give him clues to what might have happened.

He Cares (But Don’t Tell Anyone)

Mark is also someone who cares deeply – and goes to great lengths not to show it. He cares about the mission, he cares about saving people, he cares about his fellow task force members.

And he cares about Amber Oliveras.

There hasn’t been a lot of emphasis on romance in many of Ackles’ recent roles, which has been fine by me because it’s so rare, but plenty of fans are fervently hoping that Countdown will be the exception to that rule. It’s been a will-they-or-won’t-they season, with plenty of teases.

Shortly after he confides in her about the tumor, it’s Oliveras who finds Mark spinning out in yet another bathroom, lashing out in fury at the unfairness of the universe and the unrelenting pain.

Ackles makes this scene viscerally real – Mark is like a wild animal here, in a panic not knowing how to deal with his pain and fear. Amber calms him down like a wild horse, and Ackles shows us both the terror and the reluctant vulnerability as he eventually lets her.

That’s alot of vulnerability, both physical and emotional.

He shows an unfamiliar trust when he tells her the truth about his diagnosis, and again when he reaches out – literally and figuratively – for her support.

We also see how much he cares about his task force colleagues.

The desperation on his face as he tries to save Damon Drew is as hard to watch as his enactment of the physical pain of his tumor, as he tries to reassure him that it will be okay and then stands alone in the hospital corridor, terrified and helpless.

His concern for Blythe after he too is badly injured rings true, right down to his angry outburst at the nurse borne from the frustration of helplessness.

That vulnerability – and Ackles’ willingness to portray it – has been the most compelling thing about Mark Meachum for me.

He’s Human

What sets ‘Countdown’ apart is that we not only see Meachum’s physical strength, courage and skill – we also see his vulnerability.

Mark Meachum’s vulnerability, both physical and emotional, are what makes him a character I care about.

At first glance, Meachum is not a character you’d expect to show any vulnerability. He’s a tough guy, a badass, physically imposing and psychologically defended. He knows how to make any vulnerability into a joke and he seems more comfortable with anger than expressing caring.

That’s just the surface, though. From the first episode, we see chinks in that armor. At first, that’s from physical pain, which Ackles excels at showing us.

Showrunner and writer Derek Haas chose to strip Meachum of his outer armor both literally and figuratively, and Ackles rose to the challenge.

First he’s vulnerable with his doctor, because he has no choice – stripped down to a single layer tee shirt, forced to confront the truth of his diagnosis on a screen in front of him.

We see his armor stripped off further (literally) as he struggles to deal with his own mortality, and his helplessness to prevent it. Pretty sure no one was complaining about the literal part of that.

All kidding aside, the scene works to strip him bare emotionally too, as he faces his own image, shoring up his courage to keep going in the face of a devastating diagnosis and little hope.

As Meachum’s pain and the frustration of his doctor not being able to help him with it increases, so does his desperation. Again, we see every bit of it.

Haas again locates these scenes in a place where we all feel vulnerable; where we are often alone with ourselves. Where we can allow ourselves to fall apart. Mark Meachum’s bathroom is the perfect place to show his increasing emotional pain right along with the worsening physical symptoms.

He’s reduced to pleading – and then threatening – his doctor, desperate to get some relief from the pain.

Perhaps even more devastating is his realization of just how screwed he is once the doctor hangs up on him. What now, when the one person who knew what was really going on and was helping you even a little has now abandoned you?

Putting Ackles in a hoodie was a choice, considering that when Dean Winchester wore one, that was code for him being sick or injured and in need of help – and more vulnerable than usual.

His pain, fear, desperation and isolation all come through loud and clear.

It takes a pretty fearless actor to enact that level of pain. Ackles is aware that people enjoy the way he looks, but he still isn’t afraid to show pain the way it looks in real life. Nobody looks attractive when they’re screaming in pain or banging their head against a wall or curled up on the floor sobbing. Ackles shows us Mark Meachum in pain the way it would look in real life – and so we believe it. We feel it too.

It takes a skilled – and courageous – actor to do that. Ackles uses all those skills here with Mark, so much so that it was literally painful to watch.

The moments that always really sell the emotion for me are often the ones that were not scripted – Ackles’ ad libs when he’s in character always ring true. He thinks that’s because I’ve spent some time with him over the years; I think that’s because he’s such a fearless and talented actor. He’s not afraid to really inhabit the character, and so he ends up putting himself quite literally in their headspace – and just lets the actual emotions flow from there. He did it for decades with Dean Winchester (a big part of why I fell in love with that character) and he’s done it with Mark on Countdown.

I immediately clocked the moment Mark, desperate to end the pain, bangs his head against the wall to try to stop it as an adlib – which it was. (If you’ve ever had a monster of a migraine that just will NOT let go, you may have done the same thing, just saying…)

Same with the reaching out his hand to Oliveras in a rare moment of emotional vulnerability – yep, that one too. In fact, he didn’t even tell Jessica Camacho before he did it, only the cameraman (so he could get the close up shot that was so powerful). Camacho’s reaction was then just as genuine, and the whole scene became something more powerful than it would have been.

There are multiple scenes that show us in vivid detail just how vulnerable – and mortal – Meachum is. As the pain and disorientation get worse, he falls on the stairs, collapsing alone on the cement landing. (Ackles assured us that they put a pad down, but still – ouch). His pain and frustration before he falls just add to the sense of vulnerability we feel from seeing his crumpled body.

The Little Moments that Make a Big Difference

It’s often the very small moments that make a difference, though. The way Ackles shows Meachum periodically flinching or rubbing at his forehead, letting us know the pain is eating away at him. It starts from the very first episode, and Ackles keeps it consistent, never letting us forget what Mark is dealing with.

The way he squints in an attempt to get his eyes to focus so he can do his job, the light blinding him further, as he tries to take aim and finally take out Volchek.

The frustration that each of those little moments cause, and how they slowly build up over time.

All those small physical details show us the pain Meachum is feeling, and make the character vulnerable in ways he wouldn’t be without them. Credit to Derek Haas for writing the hero of the show as physically vulnerable, but credit to Ackles for selling that vulnerability 1000%.

Even the scene showcasing Meachum’s physical strength as he works out in his shed/garage/barn ends up also showing vividly that the strength he’s always counted on is failing him now – and how painful that would be. No sooner does he finish his pull ups than he’s overtaken by debilitating pain, curling up on the floor in almost a fetal position and struggling to even answer his phone.

(Haas and the show’s directors give us plenty of scenes that show off Ackles’ physicality, but many of them also demonstrate just how fleeting and tentative such physical strength and even appearance can be).

Meachum fights against the new and unwanted vulnerability at every turn.

He nearly falls pushing himself to pursue a suspect to the roof, only saved by his team’s equally strong care for him.

I was concerned when Countdown gave Mark Meachum a miraculous tumor cure three quarters of the way through the show. Would he now become an invulnerable unrealistic “superhero”, without the reminders of his mortality showing in his increasing pain?

Luckily Ackles is also capable of showing us his character’s emotional vulnerability and humanity – he certainly did that for decades as Dean Winchester too. It’s subtle with Mark Meachum, and we don’t know him nearly as well as we got to know Dean, but it’s there.

It’s the unguarded way he sometimes looks at someone he’s trusting just a little – in this case, Oliveras.

It’s the way he lets you see the fear that Meachum can’t quite stuff down as he’s forced to face his own mortality.

The desperation, that awful feeling that maybe there’s nothing you can DO to stop the terrible thing that’s happening to you.

The way half of you is trying to bluff your way through and sell “I don’t care” and the other half is broadcasting your need for someone to understand and help you through it.

Those are complex emotions; Ackles can show you both, alternating in a split second – just like happens in real life.

Ackles does a good job of showing us how isolated and alone Mark feels as he makes his way to the hospital for the surgery that could either save his life or take it, managing to make the six foot plus Meachum look small and afraid as he forces himself to go inside.

He also does a good job of showing Meachum’s relief when he sees the task force standing there to support him, much as Mark might not want to show it.

I realize these are very small things indeed, but I’m a psychologist. I’m trained to notice the small things, especially when it comes to emotions. For a talented actor, the dialogue and stage direction are only part of bringing your character to life.

(At least that’s how it seems to me, I am most definitely NOT an actor!)

But I know when I’m looking at a character who feels real and human – and as complicated as humans invariably are.

Where To Now?

Now that the task force is on a new case and Meachum and Oliveras are not together, we get to see how he’s dealing – which is to say, doing alot of snarking at Amber and trying to soothe his romantic wounds with other women in his bed.

There’s still vulnerability there – we can see it in how much it bothers him that Amber and Julio are together. In how hard he’s trying to pretend it doesn’t (and she’s going along with that).

Will those two admit that neither of them is all that happy with how things played out, or will we have to wait to see if we get another season to learn more about Mark Meachum?

Meachum has also recently allowed himself to actually consider the possibility that a promotion might be in his future, and stop his knee jerk reaction of defending himself from disappointment by just not going for it. Will Blythe put in a good word, and if he does move up, how will Mark deal with that change?

One more episode to go – don’t miss the final episode in Mark Meachum’s story, for this season at least!

Thanks to raloria/spndeangirl for the gorgeous screencaps

The season finale will stream on Wednesday on Prime Video.

– Lynn

