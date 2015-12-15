Click to read the full story: Chuck Pagano Unconcerned About Job with Indianapolis Colts in Freefall

In Chuck Pagano’s words: “They can’t eat you. They can fire you but they can’t eat you.”

You remember that time the water fountain was broken, and it sprayed your pants, and all the kids made fun of you for peeing yourself? Take the embarrassment you felt then and multiply it by infinity.

Now you’re about halfway to understanding how the Indianapolis Colts must have felt Sunday after a 51-16 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

That’s right—the Jaguars scored 51 points. The Colts gave up 51 points to the Jags. Fifty-one.

With back-to-back blowout losses, the Colts have been outscored by 70 points over the past two weeks. The team is in the middle of a late-season meltdown, but head coach Chuck Pagano seems to be rolling with the punches.

“When I spent 26 days in the hospital in 2012, that was tough,” said Pagano, who underwent serious cancer treatment during that time. “That was tough. This is nothing. I’m holding up great. My weight a little bit up cause you don’t get as much time to work out a little bit, so I’ve got a few extra pounds on me…that’s what big clothes do for you. My wife is taking great care of me. I’m doing great.”

Well, I’m glad to hear that, but what about the team? I understand it’s embarrassing to lose to the Jags, but try not to chance the subject. Aren’t you worried about your job?

“They can’t eat you. They can fire you, but they can’t eat you.”

I’m sorry, what does that even mean?

“So if the worst thing, a year from now, let’s say I’m in Boise this time next year playing with my granddaughters, I’m going to be fine. That ain’t going to happen, but I’m going to be fine if I have to go down that road.”

Bottom line: Pagano isn’t worried. His family life is great, and the rest will fall in line.

Let’s not count him out yet, either. Next Sunday’s matchup with the Houston Texans may decide the division, but with the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans still on the schedule, nothing is impossible.

