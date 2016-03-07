Click to read the full story: Can Bayern Munich end up trophyless this season?

Pep Guardiola is set to leave the Bavarian giants at the end of this season. The Spaniard’s last season at Allianz Arena might not be as successful as his previous two in Germany.

Bayern Munich are five points ahead of closest rivals Borussia Dortmund with nine matches to go. Thomas Tuchel’s Dortmund are breathing down the neck of the German champions, and they are trying their best to close down the gap. Dortmund held Bayern to a 0 – 0 draw at Signal Iduna Park on Saturday. The title challengers also have a better form than the champions, which should be a worrying concern for Guardiola.

The German giants also face the likes of Hertha BSC, Schalke and Monchengladbach in the coming weeks and a slip-up in either of these fixtures can prove very costly to their title charge. However, the Bundesliga title is the most probable of all trophies that Bayern Munich can win this season.

Bayern Munich are in the semi-final of the DFB-Pokal. They face Werder Bremen while the other semi-final will be played between Berlin-based Hertha BSC and Borussia Dortmund. The record German champions might not find it hard to beat Bremen at home, but the final against either of the two other semi-finalists might prove to be a very challenging task.

In the Champions League, Bayern will invite Juventus for the second leg of their round of 16 tie next week. The first leg in Turin ended 2 – 2 with Juve coming back from a 2 – 0 deficit. Allegri’s men are more than capable of surprising the five-time European champions. If they manage to go through to the next round, they will still have to beat the likes of Real Madrid, PSG and mighty Barcelona to lay their hands on the coveted trophy.

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is also not expecting his team to win another historic treble.

“This [the treble] is rare, almost like a blue Mauritius,” Rummenigge told Sky, comparing the feat to the exceedingly rare collectors’ stamp.

“We will see at the end of the day which of the silverware that I, Pep Guardiola and Bayern want is on the table.”

“Everything that has elapsed between us is fair,” he said. “In the discussions, he told me he wants to say goodbye as a friend of Bayern Munich.

“He is 45 years old and would once again like to experience something different, but until then I wish him to win one or two titles with Bayern Munich.”

Barcelona are the most likely candidates to win a treble this season. The Catalan giants are eight points ahead in the La Liga title race, and they are in the final of the Copa del Rey. Their attacking trio MSN has already notched 100 goals this season, which is an incredible achievement for Luis Enrique’s team.

By: Luka Alario