Click to read the full story: Calvin Harris more shocked with Taylor Swift split and Gwen Stefani not engaged

Unfortunately, young Hollywood is going through a bout of breakups, as yet another couple has called it quits. Just recently, the news surfaced that Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris had broken up. Now, just a few days later, the media is reporting that supermodel Gigi Hadid is no longer dating former One Direction member Zayn Malik.

According to an insider close to the duo, they had been fighting for quite a few weeks now. The insider revealed, “During Gigi’s birthday (which was on April 23rd), they were fighting.” In fact, according to the source, they have already “broken up and [gotten] back together a few times” over the past while.

Fortunately for Gigi and Zayn fans, another source is claiming that it is very likely they will reconcile soon. The source told E! News, “Zayn and Gigi did break up, but they can likely get back together tomorrow. It’s all very unclear what’s going on between them now. They been having some issues lately that involved communication and getting along.”

Gigi is rumored to be quite upset over the breakup and is hoping that she and Zayn can find a way to work things out. The couple has been together since November of last year, and Gigi just recently posted a photo of them under her covers with a loving caption reading, “Miss you.”

Gigi Hadid, Instagram post:

Neither Gigi nor Zayn has addressed the break-up speculation yet, and it is currently unclear whether the decision was mutual or not.

Here’s a few more facts about the breakup.

No one cheated.

As far as breakups go, this one was pretty clean. “There was no drama. Things just don’t work out sometimes,” sources have told the media “No one cheated.” So no cheating man songs from Taylor after this one, but I’m sure she can pop out some heart wrenchers about a love that just couldn’t last.

Harris was ‘intimidated’ by Swift’s success.

A friend of Swift’s has told media outlets that Harris ended the relationship because he couldn’t deal with all of her success. “[Harris] said on multiple occasions that he was intimidated by Taylor, which is why he would not attend any events where she was being honored or any award shows unless he was nominated,” the friend says. (For example He didn’t attend the Met Gala, which Swift co-chaired last month, or the Grammys in February.) “Taylor is an independent young woman, and she realizes it will take a very secure man to handle her success.”

The split was not surprising to Swift.

A source close to the DJ – whom sources confirm ultimately pulled the plug on the relationship – tells media outlets that the split “wasn’t a shock” for Swift because the couple had ongoing issues. “They come from very different worlds,” the source says. “Taylor is used to being treated a certain way.”

Their age difference was part of the problem.

The source also adds that it wasn’t an equal relationship. “Their age difference might not be significant for many couples, but for them it was part of the problem, too,” says the Harris source. “Taylor somewhat lacks real-life experience. They will not be getting back together.”

They are still on good terms.

The insider tells PEOPLE that Harris still “very much admires her as a person and what she has been able to do with her career. This is what drew him to her in the first place … She works incredibly hard for the things that she believes in. He always saw that as an amazing quality. They are still friendly.”

Swift spent time with her family before the news broke.

Swift went home to Nashville, Tennessee, before her split was announced. On May 20, the singer posted a video to her Instagram in which she and her mom, Andrea Swift, enjoyed some mother-daughter bonding time, grilling outside while a frog croaked nearby.

Their differing personalities played a part.

One industry insider says that Swift’s more outgoing personality and a large circle of friends (a.k.a. her squad) clashed with Harris’ introverted personality. “He’s super chill and very quiet,” the source told the media. “He just doesn’t like the hoopla .. with the squad and all of that. He doesn’t like to have cameras in his face all the time. He’s a private guy.”

They still have love and respect for each other.

Harris spoke out on Thursday night about the split. “The only truth here is that a relationship came to an end & what remains is a huge amount of love and respect,” he wrote on his Twitter account. (Swift retweeted it.)

Gwen Stefani is shutting down the recent engagement rumors that have been swirling around the Internet.

Multiple media publications were reporting that Gwen Stefani declined her beau Blake Shelton’s wedding proposal. Many were claiming that Gwen had said ‘no’ to Blake only because she felt it would be unfair to her three young children. The songstress apparently was scared to rush into another marriage, as she has only been separated from her husband Gavin Rossdale for about a year.

However, Gwen did a guest spot on 94.7 Fresh FM’s The Tommy Show to address all of the proposal rumors. While on air, Gwen explained that she and Blake are not headed towards marriage [yet] and they are just taking their relationship “one day at a time.” She also went on to tell the radio show’s host Tommy McFly, “Everything’s crazy right now so no, [there was absolutely no marriage proposal]. Can you imagine the amount of gossipy, weird stories people make up? To me, it makes me laugh every day. I actually do Google my name just so I can see the next one that’s gonna happen because it’s gotten so out of control.”

Although she evidently has a sense of humor about all of the crazy stories, Gwen did admit that she finds it baffling how so many people end up believing some of the outrageous Hollywood rumors.

Nonetheless, while it might be a while before Blake gets down on one knee, the couple continues to go strong.

The post Calvin Harris more shocked with Taylor Swift split and Gwen Stefani not engaged appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Ricki Reay