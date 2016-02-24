Click to read the full story: Buffalo Bills LeSean McCoy meets prosecutors over Philly bar fight

LeSean McCoy Meets with Prosecutors in Philadelphia, Buffalo Bills Prepare for Missed Time

Despite reports that long-time Philadelphia Eagles star and current Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy was off the hook for a February 7 bar fight in Philly involving two off-duty cops, he and his attorney, Dennis Cogan, met with Philadelphia prosecutors Tuesday.

“He’d love to talk to you, but I’m not letting him talk to you because there is an ongoing investigation,” said Cogan when McCoy was approached outside by the media. “We don’t want to try any of these matters in the press. The one quote I have on the public record is, ‘He did nothing wrong.’”

Well, the viral video of the fight seems to show otherwise, but I guess everyone deserves to be innocent until proven guilty.

Supposedly, the officers grabbed a bottle of champagne belonging to McCoy and his table. That’s not a good way to make friends. Whatever they said to McCoy and group afterwards led to them getting beaten pretty badly.

There are, of course, other stories out there, but that one seems to make a lot more sense than the officers’ claims that they purchased a bottle of champagne and then McCoy and company beat the crap out of them for no apparent reason.

Unfortunately, for McCoy, whatever actually happened doesn’t matter because it was two cops. So, basically, the entire Philadelphia Police Department is out to get him now. I’m sure having left the team (although not his fault) doesn’t help either.

No one really knows how this will play out with all the delays and such; however, the Buffalo Bills seem relatively confident that even if McCoy were to avoid legal discipline, the league would still come down on him for personal conduct violations. Either way, the Bills are preparing for McCoy to “miss several games to begin next season,” according to Ian Rapoport.

I guess if the Bills take a running back in the draft then we know they don’t have much faith in McCoy’s ability to come out of this situation on top. Karlos Williams will most likely be the starter come Week 1 provided McCoy actually misses time.

The post Buffalo Bills LeSean McCoy meets prosecutors over Philly bar fight appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Chris Maurice