Click to read the full story: Box Office Report: ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ tops again while ‘Madea’ takes close 2nd place

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” continued ruling the box office for a second week, but it had very close competition to the critic-proof “A Madea Family Funeral” which was only $3 million behind the franchise film. Since this is the 11th and final film to feature the over the top Madea, it could also be responsible for beating analysts predictions. Female audiences usually defy those predictions.



The third installment in the “How To Train Your Dragon” series grossed an estimated $30 million this weekend according to Universal Pictures on Sunday, bringing its domestic total just shy of $100 million. Worldwide, the DreamWorks Animation film has made over $375 million. In China alone it opened in first place with $33.4 million.

“A Madea Family Funeral” took second place at the domestic box office with an estimated $27 million, a third best for the 15-year-old franchise. The “Madea” films have never been all that popular with critics — this one splattered out with a 24 percent on Rotten Tomatoes — but audiences have never seemed to care. This time around the audience, which was 67 percent female and 78 percent over the age of 25, gave the film a solid A- CinemaScore.

“That character just resonates,” said Comscore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian. “These films are absolutely critic proof. The audience has spoken and they love Madea and they’re saying goodbye.”

Further down the charts, the Neil Jordan stalker-thriller “Greta,” starring Isabelle Huppert and Chloe Grace Moretz, opened in eighth place to a mediocre $4.6 million.

“Greta was just another newcomer released in 2019 that had a rough go in a slow marketplace,” Dergarabedian said. “This might have benefited from a platform release given the subject matter and the cast.”

The acclaimed documentary “Apollo 11” also opened on 120 IMAX screens to $1.65 million.

Many people, however, used this weekend to catch-up with the big winners at the Oscars, which took place last Sunday.

Best-picture winner “Green Book” got the biggest post-Oscars bump, adding $4.71 million over the weekend from theaters. To date, “Green Book” has earned $75.2 million in North America and $188 million worldwide.

The Universal-distributed film from Participant Media more than doubled its theater count to 2,641 theaters and broke into the top 5 in its 16th weekend, not to mention the fact that it’s also available to rent on the small screen too.

For comparison, last year’s best picture winner “The Shape of Water” added $2.3 million on the weekend following the Academy Awards, although that was playing in about 1,000 fewer theaters.

“Green Book” wasn’t the only award-winner adding profits this weekend. Best Animated Feature winner “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” banked an additional $2.1 million, the encore version of “A Star Is Born” with 12 additional minutes of footage added $1.9 million, “Bohemian Rhapsody” earned $975,000 and “The Favourite” took in $825,000.

“People wonder why studios spend millions on Oscar campaigns: They’re getting a nice boost and adding money even while they’re available on the small screen,” Dergarabedian said.

But overall the box office continues to struggle industry-wide. Both the year and the weekend are down 26 percent, in part due to the fact that there hasn’t been any film comparable to “Black Panther,” which accounted for the stellar early-year numbers in 2018.

Marvel is coming back to save the day yet again, however: “Captain Marvel” opens nationwide next weekend.

North American Box Office

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Where available, the latest international numbers for Friday through Sunday are also included. Final domestic figures will be released Tuesday.

1. “How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” $30 million.

2. Tyler Perry’s “A Madea Family Funeral,” $27 million.

3. “Alita: Battle Angel,” $7 million.

4. “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part,” $6.6 million.

5. “Green Book,” $4.7 million.

6. “Fighting With My Family,” $4.7 million.

7. “Isn’t It Romantic,” $4.6 million.

8. “Greta,” $4.6 million.

9. “What Men Want,” $2.7 million.

10. “Happy Death Day 2U,” $2.5 million.

International Box Office

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at international theaters (excluding the U.S. and Canada), according to Comscore:

1. “How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” $52 million.

2. “Alita: Battle Angel,” $40.4 million.

3. “Green Book,” $31.9 million.

4. “The Wandering Earth,” $14.9 million.

5. “Escape Room,” $6.3 million.

6. “Happy Death Day 2U,” $6.2 million.

7. “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part,” $6.1 million.

8. “Cold Pursuit,” $5.9 million.

9. “Resistance: The Yoo Kwan-soon Story,” $5.2 million.

10. “Svaha: The Sixth Finger,” $4.7 million.

Jordan Peele’s “Us” Looking To Have Big Box Office Opener

Jordan Peele looks like he’ll be having another hit movie on his hands according to early box office projections with “Us.” A $40 million opening weekend may not be box office bonanza, but on a small budget like John Krasinski’s “A Quiet Place,” that’s a great number.

The marketing for “Us” has been rather mysterious, but it’s beginning to hit tv trailers just before it’s SXSW debute on March 8, 2019. Expect to hear much more about it next weekend, good or bad.

As Forbes points out: “John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place over-indexed to the tune of $50m after rave reviews and a scorching SXSW premiere.”

Here’s the premise of this “Us” that we are very much looking forward to:

Accompanied by her husband, son, and daughter, Adelaide Wilson returns to the beachfront home where she grew up as a child. Haunted by a traumatic experience from the past, Adelaide grows increasingly concerned that something bad is going to happen to her family. Her worst fears soon become a reality when four masked strangers descend upon the house, forcing the Wilsons into a fight for survival. When the masks come off, each stranger takes the appearance of a different family member.

The post Box Office Report: ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ tops again while ‘Madea’ takes close 2nd place appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: George Cando