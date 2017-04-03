Click to read the full story: Boston Celtics keeping lead on Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers Sitting at No. 2 Behind Boston Celtics As Postseason Approaches

Since the season started, everyone has pointed to a third-straight NBA Finals meeting between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors. With only two weeks to go before the end of the regular season, however, the defending champion Cavs are sitting 0.5 games behind the Boston Celtics for the No. 1 slot in the Eastern Conference.

March wasn’t pretty for LeBron James and company. The Cavs finished the month 6-10, including three straight losses at one point. Now, for the first time in the three seasons since LeBron returned to Cleveland, the Cavs need to worry not only the upcoming postseason but also about their regular season standing.

“We’re just in a bad spot right now,” said LeBron. “Not disappointed with the effort. We’re just in a bad spot. We’re going to try to figure it out…I think the effort was there. I just don’t think the concentration for as close to 48 minutes is there yet. Which is unfortunate.”

LeBron has been doing everything he can. As he learned from his first stint in Cleveland, though, championships require a team effort. If the Cavs hope to go anywhere this postseason, they’ll need more than just amazing performances from LeBron.

Outside of James in March, only Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love averaged double figures. While players like Deron Williams, Kyle Korver, and Derrick Williams were brought in to help the team’s second string, the bench average under 30 points a game in March. Only the Washington Wizards and Minnesota Timberwolves did worse last month. The bench was also 29th in the league in rebounding. So, no, they aren’t doing anything right.

Additionally, guys like J.R. Smith need to come to play more often. Smith is having one of the worst seasons of his NBA career. Sure, the injuries don’t help, but he needs to score more if the Cavs hope to make it back to the Finals in June.

Smith was a huge part of the Cavs success last year, averaging 11.5 points per game across the playoffs. In March, Smith has managed less than eight points per game despite playing 26.5 minutes.

Yes, LeBron can do most of it. He’s nearly averaging a triple-double with 27.5 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 8.1 assists while still shooting 55 percent from the field. They call him The King for a reason. James will need some help, however, if he wants to bring home a second-straight Larry O’Brien.

Personally, I think it’s all part of the Kardashian curse. Triston Thompson should dump Khloe for the good of the team.

