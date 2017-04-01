So excited that we’re getting close to the release of Family Don’t End With Blood: Cast and Fans on How Supernatural Has Changed Lives! Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins, Mark Shepherd, Jim Beaver, Rob Benedict, Briana Buckmaster, Osric Chau, Ruth Connell, Matt Cohen, Gil McKinney, Rachel Miner and Kim Rhodes contributed to the book, along with a dozen fans who shared their powerful stories. There are eloquent cover blurbs by Richard Speight Jr. and Curtis Armstrong, and there’s a free digital download of a Station Breaks favorite courtesy of Jason Manns, Rob Benedict and Billy Moran!

If you think Supernatural is like any other show, this book will change your mind. If you already know how special SPN is, you’ll be nodding your head as you read (and maybe grabbing for the tissues). And it’s not just fans whose lives have been changed – the super talented actors and crew who bring Supernatural to life also write about how they’ve been changed forever by the show and the fandom. I don’t think you can get to the end of this book and not feel incredibly good about being part of the #SPNFamily. Or in awe of what this Little Show That Could has accomplished.

Everyone who contributed to the book is very excited about the upcoming release, so we’ve decided to throw a party to celebrate!

If you’re anywhere near LA (or up for a little Supernatural inspired trip), please join us for a Book Release Party at The Study in Hollywood. Rob Benedict (who wrote an unbelievably powerful chapter for the book), Billy Moran and Mike Borja of Louden Swain will provide some live music, and there will be fun and games, author readings, Supernatural drink specials and free mini pies from The Pie Hole LA — because what would a Supernatural party be without pie??

All the authors are invited, along with some of the people who make the show incredible (writers, crew, etc.) and some of our favorite SPN cast alums too. Of course, not everyone will be able to come, but we’re expecting some contributors and cast alums will join us for the fun.

We’ll have plenty of copies of Family Don’t End With Blood for sale, and I’d be honored to sign your book for you. You can grab your ticket here –

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fdewb-book-release-party-tickets-33180733467

(If you’re under 21, please email us at familydontendwithbloodspn@gmail before ordering a ticket – you must be on a list to be able to enter the club if you’re under 21)

We’re all very proud of this book and the important messages that it contains, and that it benefits the important work of Attitudes in Reverse and Random Acts. We hope you’ll all find it as inspiring as we did to write, and that you’ll let us all know your thoughts and reactions once you read.

Can’t join us in LA? You can pre-order Family Don’t End With Blood right now and win free Supernatural swag too! At https://www.familydontendwithblood.com/

Hope you can join the party – or read along!

Gigantic thanks to @mamaprior, @poptivist and @PunkPrincessLA for all their help with party planning and to @quickreaver for the gorgeous cover art.

–Lynn

(Your nervous but excited hostess)