Click to read the full story: Bill Cosby Doesn’t Get to Walk Away From Trial

Just when it seemed like the case against Bill Cosby had fallen apart, a Pennsylvania court ruled against the comic on Wednesday, ruling that his aggravated indecent assault charges will not be dismissed, and his case will go to trial.

Data curated by PrettyFamous

The latest on Bill Cosby’s court appearance on a felony sexual assault charge (all times local):

6:40 p.m.

Bill Cosby has left the suburban Philadelphia courthouse where a judge refused to throw out a sex assault case against the comedian.

Cosby used a cane to descend an ornate marble staircase in the Montgomery County Courthouse on Wednesday night, then waved and smiled at supporters.

With the judge’s decision, the case moves to a March 8 preliminary hearing to see if prosecutors have enough evidence to prove Cosby assaulted the accuser at his Philadelphia-area home in 2004. They reopened the case last year based on Cosby’s newly released deposition in the accuser’s lawsuit and similar accusations raised by dozens of other women.

During the two-day proceeding, Cosby showed little emotion. During the ruling, he held his head in his hands but later smiled at his lawyers.

___

6:25 p.m.

The suburban Philadelphia judge who refused to throw out the sex assault case against Bill Cosby has denied a defense request to disqualify the prosecutor from the case.

The comedian’s lawyers were hoping to disqualify Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele because the Cosby case was an issue in last fall’s hotly contested DA’s race against Bruce Castor.

Steele ran ads criticizing Castor for not prosecuting Cosby when he had the chance.

The judge denied the defense request Wednesday to remove Steele.

The case now moves to a preliminary hearing to see if prosecutors have enough evidence to prove Cosby assaulted the accuser in 2004. They reopened the case last year based on Cosby’s newly released deposition in the accuser’s lawsuit and similar accusations raised by dozens of other women.

___

5:50 p.m.

A judge has refused to throw out the sex assault case against Bill Cosby, sweeping aside a former district attorney’s claim that he granted the comedian immunity from prosecution a decade ago.

With the decision Wednesday, the case now moves to a preliminary hearing to see if prosecutors have enough evidence to prove Cosby assaulted the accuser at his Philadelphia-area home in 2004. They reopened the case last year based on Cosby’s newly released deposition in the accuser’s lawsuit and similar accusations raised by dozens of other women.

Cosby said in the deposition that he obtained quaaludes to give to women he wanted to have sex with and gave the accuser three pills at his home.

___

5:20 p.m.

A Pennsylvania judge says he’ll decide Wednesday whether to dismiss a sexual assault case against Bill Cosby over an unwritten promise of immunity a former prosecutor says he gave the comedian’s now-deceased lawyer a decade ago.

Judge Steven T. O’Neill told the courtroom he’ll “conclude this case one way or another tonight.” The hearing ended early Wednesday night.

Former Montgomery County District Attorney Bruce Castor testified that Cosby had a deal he’d never be charged.

His accuser’s lawyer challenged that account Wednesday, saying she was never told of such a deal.

The case against the 78-year-old Cosby largely hinges on the judge’s view of Castor’s statements about whether Cosby would face charges.

Cosby is charged with drugging and assaulting a former Temple University employee in 2004.

___

4 p.m.

A lawyer for a woman who accuses Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting her in 2004 says the comedian didn’t testify freely in a lawsuit on the case.

Dolores Troiani said Wednesday that Cosby had to be compelled by a judge to answer her questions about the night he encountered former Temple University employee Andrea Constand.

Former Montgomery County District Attorney Bruce Castor has said Constand’s lawyers agreed to an unwritten promise that Cosby would never face criminal charges in the case so Cosby could testify in the lawsuit.

Troiani says she was never told anything about a deal not to prosecute him.

Cosby was charged Dec. 30 with drugging and violating Constand more than a decade ago.

Those charges are based on a newly released deposition from Constand’s lawsuit.

___

3:35 p.m.

A lawyer for the woman accusing Bill Cosby of a 2004 sex assault is challenging a former district attorney’s account of how that case was handled.

Dolores Troiani says she wasn’t told former Montgomery County District Attorney Bruce Castor struck a deal with Cosby’s lawyers to never criminally charge the comedian.

Cosby was charged Dec. 30 with drugging and violating former Temple University employee Andrea Constand more than a decade ago.

Those charges are based on a newly released deposition from Constand’s lawsuit.

Castor has contended Constand’s lawyers wanted the agreement so Cosby would be free to testify in her lawsuit.

Troiani says she never told anyone about the lawsuit, which was filed weeks after Castor decided not to prosecute Cosby.

___

1:15 p.m.

A Pennsylvania district attorney says his predecessor had no authority to make an agreement with Bill Cosby’s lawyers that the comedian would never face criminal charges in a decade-old sexual assault case.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele says a “secret agreement that permits a wealthy defendant to buy his way out of a criminal case isn’t right.”

Cosby is charged with drugging and violating former Temple University employee Andrea Constand in 2004.

Steele charged Cosby based on a newly released deposition from the accuser’s lawsuit.

On Tuesday, the former DA testified he gave an unwritten promise of immunity to Cosby.

The judge said Wednesday he’s struggled to find similar instances where a suspect who wasn’t charged was granted such immunity. The judged will decide whether to dismiss the case.

___

11:10 a.m.

Bill Cosby’s top lawyer says he thought criminal charges were off the table when he let the comedian testify in a lawsuit over a Pennsylvania woman’s claim he sexually assaulted her.

Lawyer John Schmitt said Wednesday he usually gets legal agreements in writing but this time relied on a prosecutor’s press release.

A judge must decide if Cosby had a valid promise that he wouldn’t be charged over the 2004 encounter.

The current prosecutor has charged Cosby with indecent assault based on a newly released deposition from the accuser’s lawsuit. Schmitt acknowledges Cosby never invoked his Fifth Amendment right over four days of questioning.

District Attorney Kevin Steele hopes to show that Cosby had a pattern of drugging and molesting women.

The defense wants a judge to dismiss the charges.

___

9:20 a.m.

Bill Cosby has arrived at a suburban Philadelphia courthouse where a judge will decide whether to dismiss a sexual assault case against the comedian.

Cosby arrived after 9 a.m. Wednesday for a second day of proceedings. He smiled and nodded at onlookers and laughed with the handlers who assisted him as he entered the Montgomery County Courthouse.

On Tuesday, Judge Steven T. O’Neill puzzled over testimony from former Montgomery County District Attorney Bruce Castor, who claimed he gave an unwritten promise of immunity for Cosby to his now-deceased lawyer.

The case against the 78-year-old Cosby largely hinges on the judge’s view of Castor’s statements about whether Cosby would face charges.

Cosby is charged with drugging and violating former Temple University athletic department employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia mansion in 2004.

___

8 a.m.

A suburban Philadelphia judge hopes to decide whether to dismiss a sexual assault case against actor Bill Cosby over an unwritten promise of immunity a former prosecutor says he gave Cosby’s now-deceased lawyer.

Judge Steven T. O’Neill puzzled over testimony from former Montgomery County District Attorney Bruce Castor Tuesday and peppered him with questions. The proceedings resume Wednesday.

The case against 78-year-old Cosby largely hinges on the judge’s view of Castor’s statements about whether Cosby would face charges.

Cosby’s charged with drugging and violating former Temple University athletic department employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia mansion in 2004. Castor insists he had a weak case and steered the matter to civil court in 2005.

Current District Attorney Kevin Steele says there’s no evidence of an agreement not to charge Cosby.

The post Bill Cosby Doesn’t Get to Walk Away From Trial appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Jackie Warner