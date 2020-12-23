We’re still all dealing with the final episodes of Supernatural as well as the reality of the show ending, which means a lot of sadness and loss, so I thought it would be a good time to start looking back and remembering all the things that made the show so special – and putting something happy on everyone’s timeline. So stay tuned for a month of new exclusive interviews, and join me as I return to the beginning of where it all started and begin a rewatch from the pilot – which means episode reviews with the benefit of hindsight now that the entire series has aired.

Supernatural wouldn’t have inspired so many strong emotions as it ended if it hadn’t been important to so many of us, and there’s a reason for that. A few reasons, actually.

Eric Kripke created some endlessly fascinating characters and cast some of the most talented actors around to portray them. The writing team has fluctuated through the years, but every season has had amazing episodes that are unforgettable. The crew became family with the cast since they all stayed with the show, many since the beginning, making its filming nearly seamless. And finally, the directing. Cast members like Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins, Richard Speight, Jr., Matt Cohen and Amanda Tapping took a turn at the helm with some wonderful episodes, and Supernatural also invited some other eminent directors to contribute to the show. One of those is Blair Witch director Eduardo Sanchez, who returned to direct the memorable episode “Last Holiday” in Season 15.

So, first up in our feel good Supernatural stuff leading up to 2021, my chat with Eduardo all about directing his last episode of the show.

(Below are some of the photos he posted to bring the fans with him on his last episode)

Last time in the director’s office

“Sometimes video village is in hell…”

I first spoke to Sanchez a few years ago about the Supernatural episodes he’d already directed. I was fascinated by his insights about the show, so I was excited to know that he’d be back to direct Supernatural again in its final season. At the time, I was putting together a book of chapters from the show’s actors and fans with their feelings about what Supernatural’s legacy would be for them (There’ll Be Peace When You Are Done). One of the fans who wrote a chapter, Tedra Ashley-Wannemuehler, wrote about an episode and characters that had a significant impact on her life – and it turned out to be Eduardo’s episode, The Chitters (also one of my favorites). Even more exciting, I had already asked the two actors who played the main characters in that episode, Cesar and Jesse (known as the “hunter husbands” in fandom), Hugo Ateo and Lee Rumohr, if they would like to write chapters for the book about their experience doing the show – and they both did. Their chapters and Tedra’s chapter bring so much insight into how that episode portrayed two gay characters and what that representation meant to each of them. I’m sure directors and actors don’t always know how influential, sometimes life changing, their work can be, but in this case I was thrilled to let Eduardo know. And yes, I sent him a copy of There’ll Be Peace When You Are Done after this chat so he could read those chapters himself.

We chatted this time over zoom in the midst of a pandemic, shortly after Eduardo’s last Supernatural episode, Last Holiday, had aired. Eduardo had some fascinating behind the scenes insights into the episode, directing in general, and doing it during a pandemic. (Included here are more of the photos he snapped to share his last episode with the fandom on twitter).

Before we delved into Supernatural, we both asked how each other how Covid was treating us.

Eduardo: I’m in New Orleans right now doing a tv show, the first one I’m doing since Covid started, and it’s so isolated. I went to visit a friend yesterday, and he’s part of the crew too, so we can’t really eat together. Part of the agreement we make is we won’t put ourselves in risky situations. He and I are both A level, which means if we go out, they have to shut down production and that costs money. But it’s the last season so we’re making the best of it.

We both agreed it was both scary and infuriating.

Lynn: We’re in a stressful time – which means we need art and media even more to get through! You’re doing a lot of last-season-of-a-series directing.

Eduardo: That’s true. The Supernatural episode was emotional for sure.

Lynn: It’s interesting that you ended up directing some episodes that were really important. The Chitters for sure, and this one was important too. It was a very emotional episode because everyone was aware that it was our last chance to see these brothers get all the things they didn’t get in their childhoods – holidays, birthdays, packed school lunches, grilled cheese sandwiches. When you got the script, were you thinking about that?

Eduardo: I didn’t think of it in that way when I read it at first, I thought it’s kinda like one of those episodes that could come at any time. Like The Chitters, there wasn’t much mythology or story arc in the episode. And I love those episodes because you can have a lot of fun and they’re not as heavy. I got the script right after I did a show called “Next” in Chicago, that [the weather] was really cold, and I read that it was all in the sound stage and I was so happy, because I thought, that’s gonna be sweet!

Lynn: (laughing) And warm!

Outside (day 1 of filming)

Inside. (day 1 of filming)

Eduardo: And also the way the show works, they’re much faster on the sound stage because it’s like their home, you know? So I was really relieved by that and then when I started prep, a lot of people were saying wow, this is the last episode before all hell breaks loose.

Lynn: So true, it was a little bit like the calm before the storm – and the end.

(Though they did do a little filming on location after all)

Eduardo: I met the writer [Jeremy Adams], really nice guy, and we talked and he kinda laid out the whole idea of it — this is like the final time that there’s not much heaviness, know what I’m saying? Leading to the end of the season.

Lynn: I do.

Eduardo: None of us knew that Covid was going to hit so I was really disappointed when they cut the season right before my episode. Which actually happened on the show I had done right after Supernatural too, a show called Nancy Drew, and my episode was the first one that was gonna start the new season. Then once Supernatural got back running and I realized that mine was gonna be the first episode of the last stretch, I thought well that’s kinda cool and special. Because I knew a lot of people would watch it because it’s the last stretch. And then during the editing, once I saw the cut and I saw what Jared and Jensen and Meagen Fay, the woman who played the wood nymph, did – it was just so emotional. I tried to pull as much of that out as I could and I also tried to let the guys have as much fun as possible and it seems like they were having a good time.

Lynn: Yes, it definitely seems like they’re having a good time!

Eduardo: Again, I think it was Jared who told me, this is like the calm before the final storm. It was a great experience and I love the episode and how it came out.

Lynn: Me too! There was so much visual detail – the feel of it was so important, and part of what made it all so therapeutic for Sam and Dean. How much did you and Jerry Wanek put into giving it that look, especially some of those montage scenes?

Eduardo: Jerry is one of the most creative and one of the most filmmaker-like production designers I know. All the producers I worked with are super talented and they really expand the show, but Jerry has been at it so long. He was my first connection to the show, when they sent me the script, he was like hey, what do you think of the script? He was the first one that reached out to me. And he has opinions about the show, whether they’re good or bad, he kinda tells it like it is. And this time he was kinda upset, like oh man, I can’t believe they’ve got you stuck in the sound stage the whole episode! And I said dude, you don’t understand…

Lynn: (laughing) At least it’s not freezing cold!

Eduardo: I said, I was just on this really freezing show and this is like a holiday to me. Then we started talking about the nostalgia of it, the Christmas things, the other holidays, just the look of the place, decorations. What world does this wood nymph bring to these boys? And how they really do turn into boys again.

Lynn: They do, they look like they’re five years old, I don’t even know how they do that. That scene when Dean walks in and sees all the decorations…

Eduardo: Yeah yeah, that was really fun. I remember when we did the cut, everybody laughed. It was just one of those surprising things, the take they used in the shot.

Eduardo: We don’t rehearse much with Jared and Jensen. They don’t do many takes because they are just automatic with their characters. They rarely ask for another take, but they always bring something new and there’s always this interplay between them that makes it – you really only see after you start editing the show – you see all the little moments that they have between them. But also Serge Ladouceur, the Director of Photography, was very instrumental in the idea of what the world looks like, what the Men of Letters looks like when she is there. And also that we find out what the telescope thing is, and light it differently. We tried to come up with different ideas for that, like how do we show that it’s operating because it’s just a prop, you can’t move it or anything. We were just kinda playing around with it. Also the music in post production, they really did a good job of making it seem almost like a John Hughes movie a little bit.

Lynn: A collaborative effort as always, in other words.

Eduardo: And once Jared and Jensen got in there, like I said, and started playing with it, it was just a fun episode for everybody. It was the last time I was gonna be there and there were only a few episodes left after mine and again, it wasn’t a heavy episode and there was a lot of levity, so people were having fun. I’m not sure what happened afterwards, but once you start getting to the heavy stuff I would imagine that the mood on set changed. I would talk to Jerry every once in a while and ask how’s it going, what’s going on, and he’s say oh, only five days left…

Lynn: I’m sure it was really hard.

Eduardo: Jim Michaels put up the post about the last tech scout of the show, and I’m sure it’s pretty crazy for those people who were involved from the beginning. Even for me, I was only there for five years, but it’s like your family. There are so many facebook friends of mine who worked on Supernatural. It was a really great collaboration with Jerry and Serge and everybody, because everyone had great ideas. That’s the thing about this show – I’ve been on lots of shows where it’s like the second season and already people are not into it. Some people are, but you can tell. This show, even after fifteen years, Jerry has this kinda love/hate thing because it’s like family, so he’s always complaining about this and that but he loves the show, you know? And that energy is just so rare.

Lynn: It really is.

Eduardo: Even in the fifteenth season. And it’s the same with Costumes and Wardrobe, and figuring out how we were gonna dress the guys and Mrs. Butters. Was she going to change her clothes? So it was very collaborative and everyone got into it.

Lynn: You mentioned the boys have fun, and I’ve always been struck when I’ve been there by how much fun they have on set. The scene where Dean walks in wearing his Scoobynatural nightshirt and cap and flashes Sam, what was that like to film and how much fun did the guys have with that scene?

Eduardo (laughing) They had WAY too much fun! That whole flashing thing was just like – first of all, how are we gonna shoot that without actually flashing?

Lynn: (laughing and definitely not hoping for non-G-rated gag reel content)

Eduardo: It was kinda a weird scene because there were a lot of people and the kitchen is not a big area, so there were so many things going on in that scene. And I love the idea that there’s this kinda dark moment when the wood nymph sees Jack (Alexander Calvert) for the first time – it’s like the first little bit of dark moment, like the precursor or foreshadowing of what’s gonna happen.

Eduardo: And it was great to have that comedic moment before that. In the edit, I was like you gotta go back to Jensen and give me a reaction from Jensen, and I know Jared was doing something, giving me something. But they give you SO much, especially Jensen with the outfit.

Lynn: I was dying laughing.

Eduardo: When it came up in the script in the wardrobe meeting they were like oh, Jensen is gonna love this – and he did. They obviously love what they’re doing and it was fun, a lot of joking and trying to crack the other actors up and keep the energy going. That was important too, because when you’re in the sound stage, sometimes it’s hard to keep the energy because you’re in one place. You have to be more proactive as far as bringing new energy, because even if it’s a great set and a cool sound stage, in any location when you’re stuck in a place for a while, like three or four days, the energy just starts to pull away.

Lynn: Oh, that’s fascinating, I never thought of that.

Eduardo: But those guys always bring it, and sometimes I can come in there and help and sorta lighten things up and tell a joke, but there’s always this great energy. That scene in particular was really fun to shoot.

Lynn: I can tell. It was beautifully filmed and edited too, the way it went back and forth between Dean being like hey, look at this, feel this, and Sam just going Urgh, and then back to Dean like oh heh heh, unrepentant.

Eduardo (laughing) Yes, it was an especially comedic episode for Jensen, you know what I mean? Mrs. Butters kinda insulting him, and him always being the butt of the jokes.

Lynn: He so was.

Eduardo: And then I love the scene when he’s eating the sandwich and he comes in and he’s like, do you have a sandwich? And she already has it made and then she tells him oh we gotta go kill Jack (laughing) and he puts the sandwich down, and there’s this great little thing between him and the sandwich.

Lynn: Yes! Jensen can say SO much with no words.

Eduardo: I was like, let’s get a shot of the sandwich because there was this little thing he did of like, this sandwich is so good, should I just eat the sandwich or deal with this thing that I have to deal with? There are so many great little moments for him in this episode.

Lynn: That scene was both funny and really poignant. Jensen and you together made it so clear, with the going back and forth. If he goes down this path, he’s giving up all the future grilled cheese sandwiches, all the caretaking that he so desperately wants, and he doesn’t want to, he wants to be like lalalala I didn’t hear you say that…

Eduardo: And then there’s the conversation they have later, when Sam is in his room and he just got back from his date and she’s like, yeah, we have to go down there, and Sam calls Dean and they’re still talking about that meal, like OMG it was so good, and they’re wondering well, maybe we don’t have to get rid of her… (laughing). Yeah, it was filled with great little moments like that.

Lynn: Absolutely and Jared was also hilarious in that scene, but it still hurt, because they both wanted that so much. That scene with Dean and Jack, when he asks, do you still think I’m a monster? That was also a moving scene. Jeremy did a great job with writing that – Dean doesn’t lie, he says yes, I’m still mad, you killed my mother, this is a hard thing to get over. I thought that really rang true and was very intense.

Eduardo: Yeah, it was good, and they also have a cool relationship. As soon as the cameras roll, they just snap into these roles. I haven’t been keeping up with the show as much as I’d like to, but I kinda went through and watched the most important stuff, the episodes that were important to this episode. So for me, it was important to let Jensen just kinda lay it out there for him, know what I’m saying? To be kinda brutal and kinda an uncomfortable moment in the show. I agree, Jeremy did a great job with everything.

Eduardo: He was on set for a few days and as soon as I met him and started talking to him I thought oh yeah, he’s exactly the way he wrote the script.

Lynn: True!

Eduardo: Just very fun, and you never know what’s gonna come out of his mouth.

Lynn: We got to spend a little time together at Comic Con, talking about the show as two fans.

Eduardo: And you know what? The thing about it is that I think that’s probably the only time that the writer has visited me during an episode, because the writers don’t usually come to Vancouver. On other shows, it’s very rare that the writer doesn’t come at least for half the shoot and often they sit there with you and you can ask them questions and the actors can ask them questions, because they’re really the experts on what’s coming and what happened before and what comes after this episode.

Lynn: I was on set once when Robbie Thompson had written the episode and he was there, and it was amazing to listen to him and Bob Singer discuss the episode and how to play it in real time.

Eduardo: I was kinda surprised that he came and I didn’t know who he was at first. I was like, the writer? The writer came up? And then you realize he was just hanging out on set. It was funny because a lot of time when writers come to set, there’s a lot of co-directing that sometimes happens, which they’re not really supposed to do and can actually get in trouble for it, but I’m pretty open to it because I like the collaboration with the writers. I feel like why would I not use this person’s input that wrote the episode? It’s their ideas, and I usually have a good relationship with the writer, I’ve never really had a relationship with a writer who’s overstepped their bounds. There are times when the director will complain to the DGA and I’ve been on other shows where the writers get in trouble.

Lynn: Oh wow, I didn’t know that.

Eduardo: I had a writer on another show that was the first time I’d worked with him and he came to me and said I need to know what are your borders, because I could just sit there and not say anything. And I realized that he’d gotten in trouble on an earlier episode. I told him no dude, as long as you’re not interfering with the groove or we’re running late – sometimes you wanna make the writer happy and you wanna make everyone happy but you don’t have time – but as long as you’re not interfering with the schedule and the pacing of how we’re shooting and you’re not driving people crazy, I welcome the notes. But he wasn’t, Jeremy was the first writer who came to set and really had very little to say about the episode, he was more hanging out.

Lynn: He’s a fan of the show too, and I love that.

Jeremy Adams at comic con 2018

Eduardo: Yeah now that you mention it, he had totally a super fan attitude, like being on the set of Supernatural is amazing instead of a job. And he was telling me about all kinds of cool ideas that he threw out like two seasons ago, I can’t remember now, but he had all these really cool ideas. He was telling me that he wanted to do like a Blair Witch episode, but it didn’t get through.

Lynn: Oh, that would’ve been so great! I heard the crew put up little Blair Witch homages for you in the episode though.

Eduardo: Yeah, Jerry is all about the Easter Eggs. We had this perfect situation where it’s a wood nymph who materializes, so Jerry was like, we gotta put the Blair Witch symbol in there. And honestly I’m like hyper sensitive about the Blair Witch thing because I don’t know, it’s not my call, and I know Lionsgate is a company like everyone else and protects their intellectual property. So when Jerry did that, I was like holy crap Jerry, that’s huge! Like there’s no denying that’s Blair Witch now.

Lynn: (laughing) It wasn’t subtle – but it’s cool that you didn’t do it, they did.

Eduardo: I was like well if they run into problems, they’ll just paint out that symbol. And when I saw the preview of the episode I was like, OMG it’s alive! I said on the Blair Witch facebook page, this officially ties the Blair Witch universe to the Supernatural universe.

Lynn: That’s right!

Eduardo: There was something about this wood nymph that’s related – the Blair Witch is a different wood nymph but that’s really what it is, some kind of supernatural presence in the woods. So I thought it was like a perfect connection, and I thank Jerry for doing that because I don’t know if I would have suggested it.

Lynn: I love how it tied them together with you as the director.

Eduardo: I know, it was really a cool comment. And it’s one of those things that will live on and more people will catch onto it as they watch it, so it’s cool. Jerry’s always been – even the first episode I did, he was like, let’s put some Blair Witch stuff in there for sure. And that’s the kind of energy that is not normal. You don’t usually get that, especially from production designers. I haven’t worked with any who have been difficult to work with, but Jerry is the only person who has actively said let’s put these Easter eggs in there. Usually when when I’m on a set there’s somebody who will try to sneak in a Blair Witch figure somewhere so there’s Blair Witch stick figures on all kinds of shows I’ve done. It’s kinda my trademark so I try to do it on every show I do, but sometimes it just doesn’t work out, the show doesn’t lend itself to it. There was an episode of Lucifer where the stick man is pretty prominently featured, but it’s like, as you said, it has to come from someone else. But I was really grateful for the years of collaboration that I had with Jerry and with Serge. Serge and I are working on a script and I don’t know if he’ll be DP but he’s a producer on it. We’ve been working on it for a year and a half.

Lynn: OMG I love Serge, he’s so brilliant, that’s so exciting. He contributed a chapter to one of my books and it was so fascinating hearing his insights into how he made Supernatural look as beautiful as it did.

Eduardo: And Jerry the same way, he’s like, what are you doing next? We’re working on a show with Apple TV that takes place in Miami. It’s not green lit yet but we’re writing and if Jerry’s available, because he lives down there nearby part time, and he said OMG I could work from home. Also just to have somebody of his caliber working on my show would be amazing.

Lynn: Every time I’ve met anyone from the crew, I’ve been so impressed by their passion.

Eduardo: It’s definitely a special occurrence for sure. I always say, from my perception of what I’ve seen in the business, a lot of times I’ve worked with actors and set personnel that don’t know how lucky they have it. I worked on a show the first couple of seasons and the two main actors would always complain and degrade the writers right in front of them, like oh this line is terrible, I’m not gonna say it. And that was just the second season! It’s like, you should be grateful that you’re on a tv show, do you know how rare that is? There’s a certain gratitude to just being in the business, but there are some people who’ve been working too long.

Lynn: Burnt out.

Eduardo: Yeah. And then you go to Supernatural, and you see how grateful people are. Everyone on that set knew what they were part of, you know?

Like a well-oiled machine

Eduardo: And I think I’ve told you this before, but the only reason that show lasted 15 seasons, the main reason, is that Jared and Jensen, they’re like brothers. There’s no ego between them. In the shows that I did, I never saw anything where like one came and said oh, I want that line, or they were fighting. The only thing that sometimes they do if one of them is – usually Jared – if he’s screwing off too much, Jensen’s like hey man, let’s get this done so we can go home.

Lynn: Oh yes, I’ve witnessed that dynamic.

Eduardo: But other than that, it’s the most – and the crew I think is part of it too because they treat them like family members, like sons. And everybody is grateful for the opportunity they have, it’s so special. I tell the up and coming actors who are in other shows who are complaining like oh, my character, and I’m like dude, you don’t understand how lucky you are to be a part of this, to have a lead or a regular starring role on a tv show. And I think that’s also what makes Supernatural special, is the people knew what they had. Which is very refreshing.

Lynn: Definitely. And I think it’s really amazing that they never lost sight of it this whole time, they sustained it for fifteen years. But that makes it hard to end it.

Eduardo: The bottom line is they’re both still relatively young and Supernatural is not going to end unless they both for some reason, and I don’t know why they wouldn’t want to come back to it like ten years later. I don’t know what happens, but I’m assuming they’re not going to kill the main characters but even if they did, it’s Supernatural, so you can come back at any time! It’s just like Harry Potter, they can come back to that world and pick up on what Harry’s doing in his 30s and 40s and that’s the thing I look forward to. Hopefully I’m around when it happens [for Supernatural]. There’s going to be some kind of reunion because why wouldn’t you? They’ll probably keep doing conventions too, so I don’t see the popularity of the show waning. You just kinda have to let things go for a little while.

Lynn: A couple of years.

Eduardo: But yeah, hopefully everybody stays safe and friendly with each other.

Lynn: I can’t imagine they won’t. So, last question, now that you’re looking backwards over all your time with the show, is there a favorite moment that stands out for you?

Eduardo: I think my favorite moment – and it wasn’t a certain moment but it was like an attitude — was when I came back to do my second episode, it was like heyyyyyyyy Ed’s back! It was like we picked up right where we left off, you know? I’ve told you this before, but for my first episode I was stressed out a little bit because this is a legendary show and I’m coming in during the tenth season or whatever. The show has obviously done well without me, you know? And I was lucky to get a really good episode and everybody did a really great job on it and it ended up being kinda a special episode. But when I came back again I was like a little nervous about it. In this business, people asking you back to a show is a big thing, because a lot of the time they don’t ask you back, it didn’t work out for whatever reason. So the fact that they asked me back, I was really proud of that. And then the way everyone greeted me again, from Jared and Jensen down to everybody, it was like I was back with family again. The first episode there’s always a bit of like, for me, when somebody is really nice to you, you wanna trust them and this this is genuine or whatever, but especially in this business, people act a certain way and put on an act.

Lynn: Sure.

Eduardo: So it was really cool to go back. Sometimes you realize that when you come back, like oh I didn’t know that guy was such an asshole or oh she kinda turned out to be, like once she got to know me, she changed personalities. I came back to Supernatural and it was like I had never left. And that second episode was the first time I was like, man, I was confident, they asked me back and they’re glad to see me, and all these relationships that I thought I had made on the first episode were real. Then you make more relationships during the second episode, you get to talk to more people. It was on that second episode that I fell in love with going to Vancouver and working on Supernatural.

Lynn: (beaming)

Eduardo: I just felt like I was part of something that I was very blessed to be a part of. I know I had more of a direct role in starting Blair Witch, and I feel so blessed that I was a part of this group of people that came up with that idea and executed it, and we didn’t kill anybody and we had that success together. Supernatural is one of the only other shows that I feel like I was part of something, even if a very small part, I was blessed to be able to go there and experience shooting a show that is gonna go down in history, know what I mean?

Lynn: Absolutely. That’s what There’ll Be Peace When You Are Done is all about, the legacy of this show, and how unique and special it has been. And this episode, I think is one they all knew was going to be pretty important, so that says something about their relationship with you and their trust.

Eduardo: Yeah, there’s a lot of times it’s luck that you end up getting a certain script, but I was kinda honored they would let me do this bit of nostalgia, like the guys not being tormented the entire episode, know what I mean? There are some heavy episodes in this series.

Lynn: Most of them! It was also kinda an homage to the bunker too. That set was really important to them – Jensen made a video talking about his feelings when they were tearing it down and it was so emotional. This episode showcased the history of it, and showed how incredible a set it is in real life. The one time I was on set and they were shooting in the bunker, I was floored by how much you felt like you were really in it!

(Eduardo gave fans a little behind the scenes tour of the bunker during his episode, with some of the photos he posted on twitter below)

Jack’s room

Eduardo: Yeah. As I was reading the script for the first time, there were all these little things that are revealed in my script that had never been revealed before. And yeah, you’re right, it was very much like an homage. Like our last hurrah, enjoy this set. You’re right. And the telescope, it’s always been a mystery, like what the hell is that? Because they never use it!

Lynn: (laughing)

Eduardo: And you get this little bit of like oh, you can see other universes, and Jensen has this cool little moment saying I didn’t see anything when I looked through it … and Mrs. Butters is like oh that’s not good…

Lynn: Oh yes, she was like uh oh.

Eduardo: And then also the boiler room, which is a new room. I’d never had the honor of introducing a new room. Jerry was like oh, we get to introduce a new part of the Men of Letters. So it’s important and I helped design the look of that place a little bit through Jerry. I felt bad because he built these beautiful boilers, the fronts of them, and they were just works of art. Every day I’d go to set and realize OMG it’s gonna be tough to shoot these, we’re not gonna get much coverage, so I made a point of trying to get behind them and get a couple shots. Then I remember the first edit didn’t have that angle at all and I was like dude, you’ve gotta give us at least one shot of the boilers and hold it, because Jerry will kill me!

Lynn: (laughing)

Eduardo: It’s the same thing I did with the episode with Rick Springfield. It was supposed to be the record exec’s office and Jerry built this side reception area and I was like, Jerry what the hell? He was like oh, you know, I thought I’d give you a little extra. So I did a shot from there because I thought this is perfect, I’ve gotta…

Lynn: Gotta use it!

Eduardo: Yes because those sets are works of art, you know? So for me it was like, I gotta step up and make sure this is right. There are some answers in this script, things we didn’t know from the very beginning, since they got to the Men of Letters. Only the true fans are gonna get the importance of that, but for me, that’s what it’s all about. You wanna be true to the people who treat it almost like a religion.

Lynn: And in this fandom that’s a lot of us – we don’t watch it casually, we’re passionate!

Eduardo: Absolutely, man. Since I knew it was my last time there, when I had a little time I would do these little things on twitter where I’d show a little bit of the soundstage and ask like, where is this?

Lynn: Oh yes I saw that, that was fun!

Eduardo: And it was just cool just to give people a chance to see things up close or behind something that maybe they hadn’t had a chance to see. Because it’s a show that obviously has the most passionate fan base of anything I’ve ever done.

Lynn: I love having these photos even more now, knowing it’s not there anymore…. (tissues break…)

Eduardo: It’s special, and I think that its popularity will only grow, because it’s a very accessible show. My seventeen year old son is now watching, and so many people of his generation are like OMG you do Supernatural?? The parents are like, I’ve never seen the show but my kid is freaking out that you do Supernatural.

Lynn: (laughing) Sounds about right. That’s why I’ve written six books on it.

Eduardo: It’s gonna have fans for a very long time, so I’ve always felt like there was a certain responsibility to doing it right and putting as much of my energy into it as possible. Which I do to every show I do, you know, you gotta bring your best – but with Supernatural I felt that you were adding to something that’s much bigger and is gonna outlast all of us, you know?

Lynn: I’m so glad they gave you this one for your final one, you did an amazing job.

Eduardo: That means a lot coming from you, thank you.

Lynn: Anything I didn’t ask you?

Eduardo: No, not really. We’ve talked before about just the special nature of this show. I remember telling you, the idea of coming back to the show, if they ever do another run of it and they think to ask me back, that would be so much fun. Also I didn’t get to know the guys super personally, Jensen and I hung out more, but I’d love to be able to work with them again. When I’m doing other stuff I’m always thinking oh, I wonder if Jensen or Jared, you just think oh Jensen would be great in this or Jared would be great in that, but I know they’re super busy. I actually dreamt about them the other night. I told my wife, I dreamt they came over to my house for a barbeque.

Lynn: Awww.

Eduardo: I hope we do get to work together again.

Eduardo’s last slate

Lynn: Me too! And I can’t wait to see all the exciting things you’re working on, and Serge and Jerry and everyone else who made this show so awesome.

Stay tuned for more in our post-finale feel-good celebration of Supernatural, with more exclusive interviews plus episode reviews with the benefit of fifteen years of the series, starting (where else?) with the pilot episode!

–Lynn

