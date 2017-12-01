Click to read the full story: ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ gives Marvel an early Christmas gift plus X-Men

Did Marvel just kick DC when it’s down, or was it testing the waters if superhero films have run their course after Justice League? The timing is just uncanny as DC is currently reeling from disappointing box office results for their tentpole film.



Whatever the reason, fan reception to the Avengers: Infinity War trailer alone is good. 230 million views in 24 hours and mostly positive comments from YouTube and Twitter. One can imagine the Warner Brothers boardrooms bathed in red light, alarms blaring with execs running around in panic. Marvel has also just announced a different post-Phase 4 Marvel with twenty more prospective films while the DCEU is still going through the confusing throes of puberty, if it’s even there yet.

Infinity War netted 1,147,438 mentions in its first seven-hour stretch, compared to just 210,858 for Avengers: Age Of Ultron.

Avengers: Infinity War also topped Star Wars: The Last Jedi, with its 784,360 mentions.

Here are the top five tweeted trailers according to Fizziology: (these numbers are for the seven hours following Avengers: Infinity Trailer hit so the number may be even higher when you read this.)

Avengers: Infinity War 7 — 1,147,438 Star Wars Last Jedi — 784,360 Fifty Shades of Grey — 503,392 Captain America: Civil War — 426,015 Black Panther — 353,410

Don’t get me wrong, as a guy who grew up reading comic books, got to know the Superfriends in the era of Saturday morning cartoons and enjoyed Justice League Unlimited in the 90s, I welcome the idea of DC trying to compete with Marvel in the film scene. I love the idea of seeing the Justice League in live-action on the big screen. Most of us do. I saw the film and liked it but not as much as the first Avengers. That expected 700 million box office gross for the Justice League may be mostly due to us. Competition is welcome, but somehow Warner Brothers isn’t doing things the way they should.

The Trailer

The Avengers: Infinity War trailer looked awesome, but not as it was described in earlier articles from what was shown in Comic-con, but awesome just the same. The trailer features practically everyone we’ve seen already except for Hawkeye and Ant-Man. It’s about Thanos arriving on Earth to collect the Infinity Stones. First, he collects one from Vision which is entirely expected, and he may collect another from Doctor Strange. There may also be one in Wakanda as the trailer will feature an epic-looking battle involving the Avengers, the Wakandan army and Thanos’ forces.

Again, the battles aren’t dark and gloomy-looking. Can’t help but see some similarities between Thanos’ arrival through his ‘stargate’ and Darkseid’s arrival through his boomtube in the animated film Justice League War. It’s great that Thanos comes to Earth without much of his armor and without his helmet. Perhaps an effort by Marvel to ‘humanize’ Thanos and show more Brolin. We see Spider-Man’s grounded form of his Spider-sense and may even act as the first line of defense. The trailer also confirms that Loki takes the Tesseract from Odin’s vault in Thor: Ragnarok. And finally, Thor encounters The Guardians of the Galaxy. The trailer gives plenty of info away but its info most of us already expect.

There’s plenty much we don’t know about what will happen in the film unlike the predictability in Justice League. We know the league kicks Steppenwolf’s ass once Superman returns. We know that the Avengers might lose this round, but how much? Can’t wait to see how Doctor Strange and Tony Stark interact and how Spider-Man handles Thanos before he gets creamed. There’s also that weird relationship between Vision and Scarlet Witch. One thing I didn’t like is Black Widow being blonde right down to the eyebrows. Her hairstyle just keeps getting worse. Still a fan of her hair in Iron Man 2. And what shield will Captain America get from Wakanda?

X-Men, Fantastic Four in the Future?

Marvel and Disney could possibly be hinting their acquisition of Fox when they said that the MCU after Phase 4 will be very different. Will it finally involve mutants? Will we finally see Doctor Doom and Galactus as major villains? After a recently failed deal, both companies are at it again, and it seems that this time, the deal could push through, and we know that when it does, Marvel gets back the Fantastic Four and the X-Men. The simple fact that Fox is on the table is a good indication that they’re selling.

Growing up in the 90s, the X-Men were almost a separate universe within Marvel in both TV and comics. The mutants go through major events and crossovers and have mostly overshadowed the likes of Iron Man and Captain America, especially under the guidance of writer Chris Claremont. There are tons of stories to work with that Fox just couldn’t get around doing past the Phoenix saga and Days of Future Past, and there are plenty of other mutants aside from Wolverine. Still waiting for X-Men Origins: Storm and X-Men Origins: Cyclops. Whatever deal Fox and Disney do work out, hopefully, future Fox X-Men films will fall under the guidance of Kevin Feige and work within the MCU. To Fox’s credit, the series Gifted is doing well, and to DC’s credit, its CW shows are still going strong.

With the addition of the Fantastic Four and the X-Men into the MCU mix, Marvel/Disney can easily assemble 20 more films after Phase 4 and could actually be in their plan. Twenty or so more blockbusters should be more than enough to cover the huge amount of money Disney is willing to gamble on acquiring Fox’s assets. Superhero films, or at least other genres with superheroes will continue to stay. Disney could get much bigger and best of luck to Warner Brothers and the DCEU.

