Click to read the full story: Anki Overdrive Starter Kit Review

Anki Overdrive is toy car racing as you have never seen it before. Taking the best of racing computer games and combining it with a remote-controlled toy car, Anki Overdrive allows you to race your supercars using your smartphone! Not only that, but this is no ordinary race. Use your weapons to blast the opposition and speed your way to victory! With a variety of game modes, including head-to-head battles, the ways to play with Anki Overdrive are beyond imagination. The better you race, the more you can upgrade your car. This is not just a new toy; this is a new genre of toy.

Don’t forget to check out our Cool Stuff reviews for the inside scoop and reviews of everything everyone in your life will want this holiday season and beyond. Also, keep checking here for daily Goldbox Deals and more that can really keep your holiday budget in check.

Features of the Anki Overdrive Starter Kit

23.9 x 5.3 x 12 inches

For ages 8 and up

Includes 2 robotic supercars

Includes 6 curved and 4 straight track pieces

Can make 8 distinct battlefields

Controlled by smartphones

Is the Anki Overdrive Starter Kit Worth Buying?

The concept for Anki Overdrive is actually quite simple – it’s the execution that takes your breath away. Put simply, you are racing toy cars around a magnetic track, but instead of using a remote control, you are using your smartphone and an app. However, the real genius of Anki Overdrive is not just that your phone is now your controller, but of how much more functionality this provides you with. Each car has its own character and its own features, much like with a computer game. Similarly, each car has its own special weapon that can be fired at the opponent. Again, these weapons can be upgraded over time.

With many different types of play, the possibilities here are endless. Keep in mind – this is just a starter pack, with two distinct supercars. What Anki hopes, and what your children will want, is that you build your collection further. Extra track pieces can be added for even more fantastical racetracks while additional cars will only make for more mayhem and more fun.

Think of Anki Overdrive as a real-life version of Mario Kart, and you will be some way towards appreciating just what a fantastic idea this is. Anytime you combine racing with weapons, children will flock to it, and this is no different. It has been some time since a toy company has really taken a big step forward with track-based remote-controlled racing. Anki is doing just that, and there is little doubt that Anki Overdrive represents the RC toy racing of the future. If you can put your hands on this set, do so immediately. You won’t regret it. Check here for the best prices on the Anki Overdrive Starter Kit as they’ll keep going down through the holiday season.

The post Anki Overdrive Starter Kit Review appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Jackie Warner