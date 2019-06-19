Click to read the full story: Andy Murray ready for singles life again while Marin Cilic wins Queens over

Andy Murray has been out of the tennis game for some time, but he’s been stepping back in slowly. Now the British tennis star says he is playing tennis “pretty much pain-free” and is hoping to compete in singles “at some stage this year.”

The three-time Grand Slam champion says he doesn’t want to put a time frame on when his return to singles would be.

Murray says he is “quite happy just now so I don’t need to play singles after Wimbledon or at the U.S. Open. If I can, that would be brilliant, but I don’t think that’s going to be the case. I think it’s going to take a bit longer.”

Murray underwent hip surgery in January, soon after a tearful news conference at the Australian Open when he said the tournament could be his last after almost two years of injury problems.

The British player is competing in the doubles with Feliciano Lopez at the Queen’s Club grass-court event next week. He then plans to play doubles at Wimbledon.

Zverev, Khachanov Halle Open Wins

Alexander Zverev and Karen Khachanov bounced back from disappointments in Stuttgart last week to reach the second round of the Halle Open on Monday.

Second-seeded Zverev defeated Robin Haase 6-4, 7-5, while Khachanov celebrated his first match as a top-10 player with a 7-6 (5), 6-4 win over Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic.

Nine-time champion Roger Federer is the top seed at the grass-court tournament, a warm-up for Wimbledon. Federer is due to play Australia’s John Millman on Tuesday.

Both Zverev and Khachanov lost their opening matches in the Stuttgart Open. Zverev next faces American Steve Johnson, who defeated former champion Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3, 6-3, while Khachanov awaits the winner between Jan-Lennard Struff and Laslo Djere.

Also Monday, Pierre-Hugues Herbert upset fifth-seeded Gael Monfils 7-6 (6), 6-4, while Radu Albot and Joao Sousa also won.

Marin Cilic Queen’s Club Win

Marin Cilic began defense of his title at the Queen’s Club grass-court event with a 6-1, 7-6 (5) win over Christian Garin in the first round on Monday.

Cilic, a Wimbledon finalist in 2017, raced through the first set in just 20 minutes before encountering more resistance from his Chilean opponent.

Cilic is the fifth seed at the main warm-up tournament for Wimbledon, which begins July 1.

Kevin Andersen, who lost to Novak Djokovic in last year’s Wimbledon final, was given a tough test by Britain’s Cameron Norrie before winning 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Also advancing to the second round was fourth-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia, who dispatched Fernando Verdasco 6-2, 6-4 in an hour and 10 minutes.

Khachatyran Brothers Banned

Two brothers from Bulgaria have been provisionally suspended from professional tennis for corruption.

The Tennis Integrity Unity says 24-year-old Karen Khachatyran and 19-year-old Yuri Khachatyran “are ineligible to compete in or attend any sanctioned event organized or recognized” by the sport’s governing bodies. Their suspension took effect on Saturday.

The TIU did not disclose what the brothers may have done.

Karen Khachatyran has a ranking of No. 3,021 in singles. Yuri Khachatyran is No. 3,126.

Berrettini Wins Stuttgart Open

Matteo Berrettini beat Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-6 (11) to win the Stuttgart Open and his third tour-level title on Sunday.

The Italian saved five set points in a second-set tiebreaker and clinched his first title on grass. His other titles came at Budapest in April, and Gstaad, Switzerland, last year.

The 18-year-old Auger-Aliassime previously reached championship matches in Rio de Janeiro in February and the Lyon Open in May — both on clay.

Berrettini won all 50 of his service games during the week in Stuttgart. He did not face a break point against Auger-Aliassime.

Auger-Aliassime progressed to the final in his first professional grass tournament without playing Saturday as compatriot Milos Raonic withdrew ahead of their semifinal due to back problems.

