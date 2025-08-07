In June of this year, we had the first Supernatural con at OKC – and yes, it was quite an adventure (for me, anyway!)

Getting to Oklahoma City from Philly (and back) was quite an adventure in itself – a little too much adventure in fact. After multiple delays in Charlotte (which were made more bearable with some good company from Creation’s Jen and Jenn, who I ran into in the airport), I finally arrived with barely enough time to get the vendor table set up – and just as an impressive thunderstorm hit. Our Lyft driver on the way to the convention center kept the three of us entertained on the drive there, though part of that was his repeated implication that a tornado was imminent.

No tornado, but he also couldn’t figure out how to drop me off AT the convention center instead of the hotel, so I ended up trudging up the street in a rainstorm getting wetter by the second and having no idea where I was going. To make things more challenging, the street was blocked off by an impressive number of law enforcement vehicles, which totally confused me because I’m not very good at following basketball so I had no idea there were big time basketball things going on. Finally in sight of the convention center, my way was blocked by a news reporter doing a live report about the big time basketball things. I was by this time in no mood to stand in the rain a second longer, so I cut through the shot apologizing but determined. I must have looked like a woman who should not be trifled with, because they didn’t.

I quickly got set up (trying not to drip all over everything) – at least it was a nicer convention center than NJ, though I will never be happy to be in a convention center. At least the books were dry, thanks to my friend Betty delivering them safe and sound!

I was happy to be there in time to catch some of Chad Lindberg’s panel. I’ve known Chad since way way back in 2008, and I’m thrilled to have him back at some cons this year. He wrote a fascinating chapter for There’ll Be Peace When You Are Done with all kinds of behind the scenes information about filming with Jared and Jensen and creating the character of Ash. And his mullet.

A fan asked what role he’d love to play.

Chad: I’d like to play an alien, ala Starman – like an alien love story.

Chad is known for being a ghosthunter in real life, as well as for playing Ash on Supernatural.

Chad: People ask, did Supernatural get you into ghosts? No, we lived in a haunted house when I was growing up.

How to de-stress from a ghost hunt?

Chad: connect with those you love. And a little weed. Okay, maybe a lot…

He said that filming October Sky was a very emotional experience – they got to know the real life rocket boys.

What monster would Ash love to be?

Chad: He’d love to be a werewolf. He’s already got the hair for it!

Seriously, nobody tells a ghost story like Chad. He put out a bell that senses spirits, and every time he mentioned the haunted Stanley Hotel, it went off!

Clearly he needs to go visit.

Two of my other favorite Supernatural actors were also onstage – Gil McKinney and Matt Cohen, who both wrote very personal chapters in Family Don’t End With Blood about their experience as actors and on Supernatural.

Matt Cohen talked about his new movie, Exes, also starring Briana Buckmaster, Mark Shepherd, Felicia Day and Ricky Whittle. He said his favorite scene to direct with Briana was a terrible tough limo scene of them getting beaten up and then it being finally over!

Mark plays an American, which should be interesting – I’m so used to his Crowley accent (or his actual real life one)

Gil portrays the Mad Hatter on Matt Cohen’s other exciting new project, the animated series Public Domain – along with lots of other SPNFamily.

Gil to a clowning around Matt: You are so weird!

(They are actually entirely amusing together onstage)

Matt had some love for the other John Winchester, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and his new reality show Destination X.

Matt: Who knows that it’s about? It’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan!

Valid.

And somehow this is Matt’s imitation of a sexy gray haired JDM.

Also valid.

A fan asked if them both if they watched The Winchesters, which immediately made me start to giggle.

Matt to Gil: Wait, weren’t you IN it?

(Yes, lol)

By the end of the panel, fans were suggesting that Gil and Matt do a comedy tour.

There was a prank question (DRINK!)

Gil: No, I didn’t prank them on Supernatural, there are people who can do that and I’m not one of them!

One of the most random things ever: Someone sends Matt an email every day about wanting to smell Jared’s farts.

So he sends them to Jared lol.

Matt said he had to an initial table read with Amy Gumenick and they brought Jared and Jensen in on their lunch break.

Matt: They were so BIG! There was a lot of testosterone…

One time Matt opened the door in a scene and Jared was like, hey nice quads, dude!

I love how they appreciate each other…

When Jason Manns joined them to end the panel (as the Friday host), Matt grilled him on whether or not he’s familiar with geese being called cobra chicken. Jason bluffed well.

Friday night I had a lovely dinner with my friend Betty and our friend John, at an outdoor burger place right across the street in the park. And then collapsed!

Saturday there was a ladies panel with Samantha Smith, Alaina Huffman, Ruth Connell, Kim Rhodes and Briana Buckmaster.

Sam: Mary did what she thought was right and didn’t apologize for it.

Alaina: Abbadon was arrogant to her own detriment.

She also said that she just let Abbadon “come through”.

Ruth: I’d like to play someone nice?

(Hey, Rowena was nice… on occasion…)

Also Ruth: I wish Rowena would have gotten to hell earlier so I could spend more time bossing people around.

Alaina said she’s so happy to be getting mom roles now, since she is a mom (of four!)

Sam: I’d like to be a dragon!

She also said that when Mary eyerolls onscreen? It’s totally all her.

They all appreciate their characters.

Ruth: I didn’t realize how cool it was that Rowena was a witch at first, I just thought of her as a career woman.

Briana: I was new to TV so I thought you were always supposed to act, so that’s what I did (even when the camera wasn’t on her) and Jensen was just laughing.

It was Kim’s birthday, so Misha brought out a cupcake and a candle and we all sang to her. Awww.

And then it was Misha’s turn!

Apparently he was supposed to do a birthday strip tease so…

Misha (unbuckling his belt) Like I said, my kids are here so…

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1931394902312518057

Somehow Misha’s kids are twelve and fourteen! I remember when Maison was born… wow, time flies.

He fondly reminisced about the time he got into a food fight with them.

Someone asked about Castiel’s car.

Fan: Did Cas have a big old car because it was like Dean’s?

Misha: No, it was because the writers lacked creativity and kept going with the muscle car trope…

Misha: I had argued for Cas to have a smart car and Sam would be all smashed trying to fit in it.

He also reminisced about GISH and that time NASA named a mountain on Mars for it thanks to William Shatner playing. Good times.

We also got a Sam Winchester impression (though those bowlegs look more like Dean!)

Back during his time as a White House intern, Misha wrote an op ed defending Monica Lewinsky, saying that anyone there at the time would’ve done what she did.

Misha: Not me though!

Fan: Anything you didn’t get to do in Supernatural?

Misha: Anything or anyone?

Oh Misha.

The real answer:

Misha: To have Cas be human longer, to do a musical episode, to do a body swap episode.

He also talked a tiny bit about his time on The Boys with Jared and Jensen – the mini Supernatural reunion everyone can’t wait for.

Misha: There’s a little bit of a callback to what Jared, Jensen and I did in The French Mistake to what we did on The Boys.

OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOH I cannot wait!!!!

Misha: When I read the script, I said there had better not be me eating my own ass….

(Shades of poor Rob Benedict…)

Misha said that the most emotional scene for him on Supernatural was the final scene he filmed.

Misha: He makes his declaration of love to Dean, that was on a Friday night at the end of a long week of filming and it was the last scene of the week and 3 days before the pandemic shut everything down, and it was my last moment playing Castiel. It was also my goodbye to Jensen and the rest of the cast and crew, and it was just full of emotions for a million different reasons. That night ended up being a crazy night because we had a convention in las vegas that weekend and filmed until late at night 1 am, and because of the way the schedules worked out, the only way we could get to the convention on time is if they chartered a plane for us, like seven of us cast members, so we raced to the airport (spoiler: their plane almost crashed!)

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1931403708601938231

Misha: Jensen had his arm around me and it was a very heartfelt emotional moment. It felt like a lot of goodbyes. The plane took off and about 15 minutes in there was a huge flash and explosion sound and we looked out the window and the plane started shaking like we were in an earthquake. One of the engines was shredded, the engine had exploded. We had to circle back and do an emergency landing with fire trucks on the runaway. We got back to cell reception and each of us texted our wives and said tell the kids I love them, we don’t know if we’re gonna land.

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1931403875640049838

Misha to a fan: If it makes you feel any better, I haven’t watched all of Supernatural either.

Regarding the shenanigans on set…

Misha: AT some point I gave up on not laughing when I was in a scene with both Jared and Jensen.

Favorite line?

Misha: Hey Assbutt…

How would Castiel be on a first date?

Misha: He’d unfortunately only have first dates… I’m cringing imagining the awkwardness of that date. He doesn’t eat, he’d be watching creepily… lol

He also told the story of when he was directing on Supernatural and some pranks happened – first one pie in the face that the entire crew was in on, and then…

Misha: We’re all walking to the catering tent all as a group and I hear Jensen behind me say Hey Mish. I say yeah? And he pies me in the face! I don’t know why I still talk to them.

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1931408635885703362

What type of pasta would Cas be?

Misha: Angel hair… and I’d be the leftover noodles thrown in the pot when my son makes homemade pasta.

Awwww.

We were also treated to Misha doing his favorite Cas lines!

Misha: My character had a lot of great catch phrases over the years. Hello, Dean. I said that an awful lot. I quite liked I’ll just wait here then, and my people skills are rusty. Thanks for that walk down memory lane.

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1931411535835873680

We also had a Mark Sheppard and Jim Beaver panel – my new favorite duo!

Mark filled Jim in on how Moose and Not Moose (for Sam and Dean) came to be lol

Jim wasn’t a fan of the “Idjits” line at first. When he started seeing fans with that tattoo, he changed his mind.

Jim and Mark are unexpectedly hilarious together.

Mark: I’m a butt man. You?

Jim: I’m into eyebrows.

Mark: Raises his eyebrows

Mark’s not-a-reality show would be called “Oh Crowley”. Because of course it would.

They like to reminisce about their famous (infamous?) kiss on Supernatural.

Jim comparing kissing Mark and Jody Mills: Less stubble.

Jim: It wasn’t the idea of kissing a man that troubled me, it was as I got closer and closer to the moment the thought kept going through my head, but this man is Mark!

Mark: Which, you know, of course made you feel good

Jim: Irascible

Mark: But here’s the thing, they tortured him. If they could make it any more complicated, they did. It was supposed to be a quick photo on an iPhone, we rolled three cameras, about 15 takes, for ten minutes. The entire crew was involved. They were just winding you up.

A fan suggested they should both narrate spicy romance books.

Mark: Jim reads them to me all the time.

A fan asked if Jim used his dad persona with Sam and Dean.

Jim: How much of my dad persona came through with Bobby’s surrogate sons? Not much – my daughter is actually nice!

What would Mark and Jim take from Supernatural?

Jim and Mark: This!

Mark: The fact that we did a show and had no idea it would have the longevity that it had, let alone that this would happen, which is the most magical thing. That we’re still talking about it five years after it’s gone and new people coming to see it. It’s a phenomenon, an amazing thing. That’s what I took from it. And we thank you for this, we really appreciate you.

That’s what Mark writes about in his chapter in Family Don’t End With Blood in fact – his appreciate for the fandom. Jim writes about that in his too, as well as some of his own insights about being a fan and having fans and being an actor.

On Saturday we also had an Alex Calvert panel – I’m also thrilled that Alex is on the tour!

Alex: In Season 13, it was like the boys had someone new to mess with. But by S15 luckily they were tired.

I love the behind the scenes tidbits that Alex often shares.

Alex: We’d be filming and Jared and Jensen would be off doing their own little comedy routine.

It’s true! I witnessed that on the set too, and I really think it kept them going for all those years.

Alex: The guys were very welcoming and nice and professional. Then that wore off…. No, they’re actually very good at their jobs and I respect that.

Alex said he didn’t know about the twist at the end of The Winchesters beforehand, but he was intrigued by it.

Someone asked if he took anything from the Supernatural set.

Alex: It turns out that Misha took a ton of stuff from set, like the motel room keys, and I didn’t take hardly anything! Jared and Jensen literally stole the vehicles! (joking, they did not)

Alex said he loves the vibe of the early seasons of SPN. (Me too!)

Alex: It would have been cool to be in the early seasons of the show when the guys were like the same age as me.

Like just about everyone who was on the show, Alex has a lot of love for his character.

Alex: What I loved about Jack was his naivete and how he assumed the best of people.

Fan: I live in Lawrence Kansas.

Alex: Going full on Winchester? Building a secret underground bunker??

Sunday also had a special event – a Radio Company panel with Jensen Ackles and Steve Carlson. They had one in Nashville last year that was really fun, so I was looking forward to this one. I love Radio Company’s music, and love listening to them talk about it (or play a little of it).

There were no photos allowed, but I tweeted a few tidbits. Jensen said he writes out their song lyrics by hand because he has the better handwriting. Steve said he’s honored that Radio Company’s music has inspired people to get through tough times. He encouraged Jensen to explore the musician side of himself he didn’t really think he had, and encouraged him to record ‘Angeles’ – some of it in the Supernatural ADR trailer! (filmed by Jared)

‘Restless Man’ is one of their favorites – Jensen said it has a Frank Sinatra vibe at the end, with sounds like a bar at closing time. Steve filmed the video for ‘City Grown Willow’ on an iPhone in Colorado, shivering in a snow drift. Suffering for your art!

Apropos of a lot of fandom drama about what some Radio Company songs mean, Jensen said something important: If you’re inspired by art, it doesn’t matter what the intent was.

They sang a few Radio Company songs too – it was a lovely half hour.

Saturday Night was of course concert time, with Louden Swain (with guest bassist).

Birthday girl Kim Rhodes joined in the fun, and so did Gil McKinney with his smooth smooth voice.

We also got some Richard Speight, Jr. music – An Okie from Muskogee was on point.

Briana Buckmaster sang her gorgeous slow version of ‘Carry On Wayward Son’, which I love.

Jason Manns joined Rob Benedict to sing beautiful harmony on ‘Hallelujah’ with the audience singing the chorus.

And then we got a treat – Jensen Ackles joined Louden Swain for Whipping Post!

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1931564323349872814

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1931564722622496790

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1931565074646233587

With Mark Sheppard on drums – love seeing Jensen and Mark play together. They are both so passionate about music and performing, and both so talented at both acting and music!

Jensen was then joined by Steve Carlson and the Scott sisters to really make it a Radio Company night!

Look at him rocking out to ‘All My Livin Time’!

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1931565610682511853

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1931550791053013086

Rob sang the song that always makes me cry, She Waits (but I love it so much).

And he sang the other one that makes me totally emotional for a different reason, since he sang it on Supernatural – Fare Thee Well.

What a great concert!

In fact, at the gold panel the next morning, this was Jared’s reaction to hearing about Jensen singing last night – relatable!

Poor Jensen was exhausted and didn’t get the best night’s sleep. Also, there was randomly a crib in his room.

Jared: In case I wanted to sleep over…

Jensen: it sounded like at 6 in the morning – yeah Jared it was probably you – it sounded like the inside of the bottom of a plane when the luggage handlers are shoving the bags in. I was like, is there a bowling alley in the hallway? Then I was like, Jared.

Jared: Yep

Jensen: I will say this, I think I roughly had four hours. This morning I looked over at that crib…

Jared: I was comfortable…

Jensen: I remembered when we used to have that when we would travel and I got upset because all my kids are, they don’t need that anymore. Then I was like no, I don’t miss that, because that was like diapers…

Awwww.

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1931747798099124653

Jensen said that he and Jared are doing something similar with their boys currently – golfing!

They were in a great mood, and the whole panel was just happy making.

Jared when it’s Jensen’s turn to call on a question: You, brother.

(Me: tissues!)

They made me all emotional talking about the early years of Supernatural and what it means to them that it has changed lives.

Jared: Honestly it’s one of the reasons I still love coming to these and meeting fans. I think we’ve said it before but for our 15 years of Supernatural, we were in Vancouver working, we weren’t in LA going to red carpets or premieres.. Go home, wake up, go to work, go home, go grocery shopping for the week, get fresh air, nap, something. For the first years, we didn’t even know if anyone was watching. It was the old Neilson box ratings, unreliable. We were like, I guess people are watching because we’re able to finish the season. But hearing now that we’ve been such a part of people’s lives, I’m proud of past Jared and I know Jensen is proud of past Jensen, like cool we’re able to be here with y’all and recap the last 20 years.

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1931750393828069618

Jared on cons: These are refueling for us.

Jensen also talked about what it means to him and Jared that Supernatural is life changing.

Jensen: We did just kinda keep our heads down and work. We were away from our families and friends, we weren’t at home. It’s about the closest thing that an actor can get to being deployed. We were away and we had a mission, to show up every day and do the best work that we could. The only recognition we were getting for our work were the people we were working with, the camera operators and boom operators and sound guys and directors. So when we get to hear that what we’re doing is making a difference in anybody’s life, I think that’s the legacy that we’re proud of and holding onto. That we’ve created something that affects people in a positive way. That brings people together, that gets people through hard times, that’s the greatest gift that you all have given us is sharing that with us and letting us know that what we did matters. Everybody wants to matter.

I love what both of them said – they actually expand on that in their chapters in There’ll Be Peace When You Are Done, as they look back on their time on Supernatural and playing Sam and Dean. I can’t read those chapters without tearing up, with pride for what they did and what it’s meant to so many of us.

These were Jensen’s and Jared’s expressions as a fan told them how much Sam and Dean and Supernatural have meant to her:

We got a treat in the gold panel, because Jensen decided to tell one of my favorite stories (and one of his) about the time Jared fanboyed out over Eddie Vedder and Jensen had to usher him out before he embarrassed himself lol. They love nothing more than re-enacting this whenever they can, Jared miming trying to still wave to Vedder and Jensen protectively escorting him out of there, and I will never ever get tired of watching that!

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1931750784787513366

Jensen to Jared: C’mon buddy, let’s get you to the car…

Other memorable moments from filming Supernatural?

Jared: I remember the feeling of completion, like when you’re in school or it must be like this for a college graduate, that feeling of we did it! That feeling of wrapping Season 1, not knowing if we’ll come back, optimistic but not knowing. Standing there looking at Ackles and Jeffrey Dean, it was like, okay this was a fucking wild ten months, hope we get to do it again, love you guys and always will.

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1931752430506520748

They also came away with much less fear of anything otherworldly.

Jensen: Jared and I have too much experience dealing with the supernatural. Don’t mess with us!

A fan asked when they felt like they had “made it”

Jensen: when – it used to be for years and years, it was ‘Dean Winchester’! It was when people started calling me by my real name, I was like okay, it’s not just Dean anymore, now it’s Jensen. And I was like oh. People were like, are you Jensen Ackles and I was like no. I’m Dean Winchester.

Lol

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1931757051912282300

He let us know that he was heading back to Toronto in the morning to finish filming The Boys. To say I can’t wait for Season 5 is such an understatement!!

A pat on the back ( or was it the butt?) and they left the stage – great gold panel!

I was sold out of books – thank you, Oklahoma City, you are clearly a city of readers! – so I was able to watch Ruth and Rob and Rich’s panel too.

Ruth said she enjoyed Rowena’s journey, but she got the stuffing knocked out of her.

Rich: Oh, you mean in the library? (wink wink)

Rob’s face when Ruth says Chuck’s journey was from funny to not funny haha:

Rich did his Sebastian the crab imitation…

A fan asked Ruth what her favorite Rowena outfits were.

Ruth: There was something about the backless red dress that was so Rowena. They chose that for her last outfit too.

Rich got to talk about directing, saying he loved directing ‘Just My Imagination’, which had a brilliant script by Jenny Klein.

Mark Sheppard came onstage and immediately took to the drums, his happy place.

He and Stephen Norton did a little double drumming for a few minutes, like old times!

Mark said that music was tribal for him growing up.

Mark: What I love about this is, you can dress weird and everyone loves you.

Mark has been in SO many popular shows – he talked about the time that Mark Harmon called him up to do the flashbacks on NCIS in the episode that his dad was in.

Crowley was supposed to be on Supernatural for one episode.

Mark: Ben Edlund wrote it to be very open. Eventually I was saying, how the hell am I gonna say this to make sense?

What were his hardest lines?

Mark: The ones from Sacrifice, because I’d never seen ‘Girls’!

And then it was time for the Jared and Jensen main panel – they leapt onstage as is their tradition.

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1931834705776644582

I forget what Jared was fixing here, but Jensen put a helpful hand on him to steady him, falling right into big brother mode.

If they were cast in Disney?

Jensen: Flynn Ryder.

Fan to Jared: You can be Rapunzel.

Jared: Not right now, but give me a little time!

They had some more great Supernatural stories, including the time Jensen pretended not to know the Latin so Jared would have to do it.

Their time on the show had some benefits that turned out not to be all that practical.

Jensen: There’s a lot that Jared and I got good at that are not at all useful.

Once again, there had to be a question on how Jared and Jensen feel about the Supernatural finale, even though they have said approximately one billion times that they love it.

Jared: I’d keep it the way it was. A lot of Supernatural for me is the fact that loss is inevitable, so how are you gonna deal with it?

Jensen: We had the opportunity to give some creative input to it and there was. We talked about that script and that episode for quite a while and we re-worked a few of the logistics of that scene specifically. As a whole it did take me a while to come to terms with how it was gonna go. In the end I found a real appreciation for the way it went. I don’t know if I could come up with a scenario that could have been as impactful as that. Thankfully it wasn’t up to me, I’m not a writer. So I think they did a helluva job in giving us a script to really celebrate the show in its most dramatic fashion. I feel like all the elements came together to make that as impactful an episode of television as we could make.

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1931839801575247936

(Jensen has said many times that he had a tough time just getting his head around Dean dying, after ‘being’ him for so long, but that he eventually came to agree that was the way that the show should end. Both Jensen and Jared contributed creatively to the ending we got, and they’re understandably proud of it. I cried my eyes out, but that was exactly what made sense for the show I’d loved for so many years).

Did Jensen have any advice for younger Dean?

Jensen: Use the grenade launcher!

Jared to younger Sam: No one needs that much sideburns.

Lol

There was a hilarious “Jensen and Jared do Sam and Dean being the voice of GPS” and I think I speak for everyone when I say I WANT THAT!!

Jared and Jensen both said they loved the moments of Sam and Dean being brothers, even their fighting, since you always lash out at the one you love most.

Jared: They loved each other the most, they were each other’s everything, and so they trusted each other the most. They both died and fought to the death for each other. So seeing them, it’s funny because it’s both my least favorite stuff because I hated shooting it because it feels bad like, this is my brother, you know? But before working on the scenes and after having done them, I feel like I just learned something about myself, it was cool to see those parts of Sam and Dean, for me.

Jensen: There were a lot of those moments. One that comes to mind is when we’re laying down in the Impala, I’m in the front seat, he’s in the back, we’re sleeping for the night. There was really great conversation there between the two brothers. It was scenes like that he and I would really be proud to hang our hats on at the end of the day, and we got to have a lot of those.

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1931841859812302852

In the real world, Jensen said, Dean would look more like a biker, with tattoos.

Fan artists everywhere: On it!

We got a real treat in this panel because Jared told one of my favorite stories of all time in response to a fan asking about their weirdest fan experiences – that time he broke up a fight in France. (Also we get to hear Jared do a French accent, which BON)

Jared: I put my body in front of him, and then she storms off and the guy and his buddy, once she storms off he kinda like nods his head at me, then he looks up and he goes, “Sam Winchester”? No, he goes “Supernatural”? I go, oui. And he goes, “Bon”, which means good, I found that out. So his buddy is taking him away and he walks a few steps and he turns back and goes “Merci, Sam Winchester.” I turned to my buddy Josh and was like what the fuck was that?! It’s not a big place and it was the middle of the street outside a hotel. So I don’t know if that was a fan experience but

Jensen: That was a real French experience

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1931843990334181564

Pick me ups?

Jensen: I watch Gilmore Girls…. And feel better about my life choices…

Lol

They also told the infamous story of the time they got into a brawl with some guys in Vancouver in the early days of SPN, and it ended up being a bonding moment.

Jensen: Out of the blue, and it made like page 6 of the New York Times – Actors in Vancouver get into a street brawl – these poor guys, they were all sloppy drunk, we were stone sober cruising down the street and we’d just come off like two and a half months of heavy fight training. We were just laying these guys out. And that was another moment that he and I were like, all right if we’re gonna get into it, real world or onscreen, this is someone I want on my side.

Jared: Amen

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1931846450410852410

They also talked about when they lived together for a few seasons of Supernatural, Sundays were football days when they’d watch together and hang out and just chat.

In the category of bonding moments that were almost NOT… that time Jared and Jensen were fight training – and actually hit each other!

Jensen: When Jared and I first got the roles of Sam and Dean, the producers thought it would be beneficial if they had us in some fight training. So we instantly started going to this boxing gym and were trained by this trainer. A lot of heavy bag work, foot work, jump rope, weights, conditioning. They weren’t training us to be actors, they were training us to fight. And I remember the first time they said okay, I think it’s time to get in the ring with each other. So we put the head gear and the gloves on and got in and danced around and took a couple jabs at each other. Then out of nowhere, Jared comes in with this huge right, right square at my nose. It was like one of those hits when you back up and your eyes start welling up and you’re like uh huh uh huh and I put the glove up like gimme a second , then I remember I was like all right, big brother time. So I came back in, we danced for a second, he took another shot, and I slipped it and with everything I had and went WHAM right in his ear, then he was like uh huh uh huh…

(Yes, that counts as a bonding moment apparently, because brothers…)

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1931920748592906610

Fan: What happened to Jesse (the kid antichrist on Supernatural)?

Jensen: He became Gunpowder on The Boys!

(Truth)

Jared: Jesse the antichrist kid was kinda the beta test for Jack.

Also, Jensen really REALLY wants to host Saturday Night Live – and he would be hilarious. Come on SNL, make it happen!! If Jared co-hosts, you’ll break the internet!

All too soon it was time for the last question – a guy!

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1931850533041758514

Jared and Jensen shared their traditional fist bump, and thanked the fans with hands over hearts and Jared’s traditional half heart.

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1931850489101967505

Richard and Billy and the rest of Swain who were left sang the traditional “It’s the end of the con as we know it, so go home” song – and that was a wrap on Oklahoma City con!

Getting home from Oklahoma City was similarly awful. My first flight actually took off on time, but we then got stuck in Dallas for a longggggggggggggg time. I had some gourmet food (j/k)….

Finally got on the plane….then got off the plane….then had to get a new plane…. When we finally landed, unbelievably the motorized walkway to exit the plane got jammed. Multiple employees attempted to un-jam it while we all sat on the plane and roasted. It took a very very long time as tempers got hotter along with the temperature and babies screamed. I started to worry for my life for multiple reasons when FINALLY the jetway started moving. We were free!

Air travel is becoming something I dread – it used to be something I actually enjoyed hahaha!

Stay tuned for more Supernatural con adventures, since I braved air travel once again a few weeks later to head to the Supernatural con at Novi…

-Lynn

You can read chapters by Jared, Jensen, Misha

and the rest of the Supernatural cast all about

their experience on the set, at the cons, and with

their characters in Family Don’t End With Blood

and There’ll Be Peace When You Are Done.

Info and order details at: