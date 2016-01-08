Click to read the full story: Adam Lambert Biggest ‘American Idol’ & Joe Jonas Spreads Love Legs As Fast As Gigi Hadid

With the new and final season of American Idol kicking off this week, Forbes released a list of the highest earning AI winners from previous seasons. While the singing competition has created several successful musicians, including Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson, it has also awarded the title to numerous singers who unfortunately didn’t quite reach the level of fame that they were anticipating.

So who won the title of highest earning AI alum for 2015?

Surprisingly, it was pop-rock singer Adam Lambert. Lambert was able to come out on top, as he was the vocalist for the band Queen on their latest tour. From this, Adam reportedly earned $10 million throughout the calendar year. (We apologize to all the Adam Lambert and Queen fans for originally having it read that he was the opening act. Lambert deserves much more respect than that and we sincerely apologize for this error.)

Although Carrie Underwood has been on the top for several years previously, the mother has been laying low and focusing on her family and an athletic fashion line over the last while. Thus, Carrie reportedly earned $8 million in 2015, placing her under Mr. Lambert.

However, Adam will most likely not be able to hold on to the title, as Carrie is planning to go on her Storyteller tour in 2016.

Following Adam and Carrie, is rock singer Chris Daughtry, who earned a cool $6 million in 2015. Although Chris did manage to beat out his fellow alumni for most shows played in 2015.

American Idol kicked off its final season this week on FOX. Since it’s the show’s farewell season, there are reportedly lots of surprises for viewers, including appearances from the original panel of judges: Randy Jackson, Paula Abdul and Simon Cowell!

While Gigi Hadid is teasing fans and followers with subtle glimpses at her new beau Zayn Malik, Gigi’s ex Joe Jonas is taking it to a whole new level with former America’s Next Top Model contestant Jessica Serfaty.

On Sunday afternoon, Joe Jonas was spotted hanging on to his new gal while hitting the slopes in Mammath Lake, California. While there, Joe was photographed showing some major PDA with the model, who was a contestant on Cycle 14 of ANTM.

Recently, sources close to Joe claimed that he was a “bit upset” when Gigi decided to move on to Zayn so quickly after their break up. Joe seemed to confirm this claim when he unfollowed Gigi on Instagram and Twitter.

In December, a source said that Joe still had feelings for Gigi and was planning to put his focus on his new band DNCE to try and get over the heartbreak. However, it looks like Joe has found a new love interest to fill the void.

Hopefully, Jessica can act as an effective distraction as reports are now claiming that Gigi is apartment hunting with Zayn – which may be a difficult truth for Joe to face.

