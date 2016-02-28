Click to read the full story: Academy Awards: Actors with most Oscar nominations but least wins

The Academy Awards can be a rather fickle thing and many actors have felt that rub. It seems that while some put in the best work of their lives and receive Oscar nomination after nomination, they just can’t seem to take it to the finish line. This happens to A and B-list celebrities so we thought pulling together a list can remind you of those who seems like they’ve won several Oscars (like Leonardo DiCaprio) but haven’t.

Sometimes, even the biggest A-list celebrities in the world can’t catch a break. An Oscar is considered one of the highest honors a creative can receive in Hollywood, but there’s a long list of demonstrably talented artists who still haven’t received the award. Many think that every notable actor has an Oscar on his mantle, or, if she’s been nominated more than few times, that surely she’s won by now.

Unfortunately, as our numbers show, you can be an Academy Award nominee more than half a dozen times and still lack a golden statue.

Our friends at Pretty Famous have compiled data from Gracenote to find actors who have (unbelievably) never won an Oscar, sorted by how many times they’ve been nominated. In the event of a tie, we ordered the list by the number of Wikipedia page views for each celebrity. Fortunately, for many of these talents, there’s still time to break the curse, including at this year’s 88th Annual Academy Awards ceremony on Feb. 28.

Charles Boyer

Nominations: 4

Actor – 1938 – “Conquest”

Actor – 1939 – “Algiers”

Actor – 1945 – “Gaslight”

Actor – 1962 – “Fanny”

Charles Boyer had female audiences swooning from his heartthrob roles throughout the ’30s and ’40s, but in real life he was a more reserved man than the Don Juans he played onscreen. He elevated his status as a character actor in the 1950s on Broadway and in television, staring in shows like “The Rogues” and “The Dick Powell Show.” Boyer retired from acting in 1970 to care for his ailing wife.

