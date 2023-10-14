Click to read the full story: ‘Absolutely Essential’ Gift Guide to What Men Really Want

Alright, alright, alright. So, you want to find the ideal gift for the man in your life, huh? You know, that guy who can never decide where to eat but you expect him to cherish the “perfect” gift? Good luck. Whether you’re fishing for a gift for your spouse, old man, sibling, or that dude you’ve friend-zoned, your mission is clear: find something that says, “I had to think for a minute” instead of “last-minute Amazon rush.”

Isn’t the joy of gift-giving just trying to watch their face pretend they like what you got? It’s hilarious. And honestly, what’s cool is men have interests that span from “barely useful” to “utterly unnecessary.” But hey, that just means there’s more for you to guess wrong about!

Let’s ride the wild roller coaster of “things that will probably end up in a drawer by January.”

“Techie Toys for the Reluctant Grown-Up”

Entering the tech world for gift ideas is like diving into a maze with no cheese at the end. But don’t sweat it. Whether he’s a Silicon Valley wannabe or just learned how to turn off his computer, there’s a shiny object out there with his name on it.

Smart Home Gadgets: A lazy man’s dream! How about a light that turns off when he yells at it because he’s too buried under blankets to move?

Portable Bluetooth Speaker: It’s like a boombox for the digital age. Perfect for annoying neighbors at the beach or serenading the squirrels in the backyard.

Noise-Cancelling Headphones: Give him the gift of ignoring you in high-definition sound.

Fancy Wrist Computers (AKA Smartwatches): Remember when watches just told time? Yeah, those were simpler times. Now, they’ll track his steps, calories, AND make him late for things!

Gamer Gadgets: Because nothing says adulthood like virtual dragon slaying. (By the way, gaming chairs are basically thrones for people who conquer virtual lands. So…essential.)

Streaming Devices: It’s like giving him a key to Narnia, but instead of lions and witches, he gets sitcoms and documentaries. Throw in a streaming service subscription, and you’re basically gifting him hibernation.

Remember, when you’re out there in the wilds of tech shopping, just wing it. After all, it’s the thought (or lack of it) that counts. And if all else fails, there’s always the gift receipt.

For the Garage-bound Hero :

So, he thinks he’s Bob the Builder? Great! Give him power tools because – let’s be real – who doesn’t want to turn a simple DIY into a symphony of noise and sawdust? Get him a drill; maybe he’ll finally put together that IKEA chair that’s been sitting in the corner. Cordless? Even better. No more dragging a ridiculously long extension cord like he’s vacuuming the driveway. Don’t forget the fancy-schmancy jigsaw for his … ahem… “art projects.” And a toolbox? Well, let’s not have his tools thrown everywhere. One day he might just thank you when he realizes the drill isn’t in the fridge.

Metro-man’s Beauty Boutique :

Shopping for a dude’s skincare is like hunting for a needle in a haystack, but shinier. Start with an electric razor. It’s 2023; no man has time to stand and manually scrape his face. But skincare? Yeah, because we know they’ve secretly been using our fancy lotions. Get him his own. Maybe an anti-aging serum so he stops worrying about that “huge wrinkle” you can’t even see. And remember cologne? It’s not just to mask the gym stench; it’s an aromatic hug around your man.

Sporty Spice’s Must-haves :

For Mr. I-Can-Outrun-Usain-Bolt, a good pair of shoes is as essential as his morning protein shake. Maybe some techy clothing with built-in “features” he’ll pretend to understand. And if he’s a sport-specific guy – you know, the ones who claim they can “almost” go pro? Get him a golf club, basketball, or cycling gloves. They’ll surely end up in the garage with the power tools.

Fashionista Fred’s Bling Box :

Watch? Sure. But not just any watch. One that screams, “Yes, I can tell time without my phone, thank you very much.” Belts? They’re not just for holding up pants but also for holding up his style points. Lux sunglasses? So he can pretend he’s in The Matrix. And socks? Oh, those sneaky feet gloves that show he’s a rebel when he takes off his shoes. Fashion is about statements, so make his loud and clear.

And there you have it! A totally definitive guide on how to make the man in your life question your gift choices (and have a laugh while they’re at it). If all else fails, just get them a gift card. They probably won’t mind.

