Tearing yourself away from the Casino can be tough, especially if you’re on a hot streak, but you’d do well to enjoy some leisure time every now and then to recharge the batteries. And there’s no better way to spend your quality time than watching gambling movies about your favorite real money games. Watching a gambling film is a great way to learn a bit about your favorite casino game, whether it’s craps, baccarat, free slot games, roulette, or poker. To help you make the right choice, here are 5 most rated gambling films by IMDB. So, bring out the popcorn, round up your friends, and let the show begin!

“ Bad Times At The El Royale”

IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

“Bad Times at the El Royale” was released to rapturous applause in October 2018. The film stars Hollywood heavyweights Chris Hemsworth, Jeff Bridges, John Hamm, and Dakota Johnson in what is an utterly absorbing crime, mystery drama. The gambling element resonates at a low level, but there are constant reminders that we are in a casino straddling the Nevada/California state line. The film is utterly absorbing, with stereotypical characters and fantastical plot twists. It’s about greed and lots of money. Plus, while it’s got plenty of laughs, suspense and action, there is a lot of heart in it too. Not what you would expect form this, but it’s a very welcome surprise.

“ Casino”

IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

“Casino” was released in 1995. It stars some of the most talented Hollywood heavyweights of all time, including Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone, Joe Pesci, Don Rickles, and James Woods. Written by Nicholas Pileggi and directed by the hugely talented Martin Scorsese, “Casino” shattered records and remains one of the top 50 movies of all time. It scooped up 4 wins and 10 nominations.

“ Ocean’s Eleven”

IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

Every once in a while, a great gambling movie is made. The film producers certainly weren’t gambling when they invested $85 million in “Ocean’s Eleven.” This box office success grossed an incredible $450.7 million worldwide, and it was released in 2001, barely a year after Casino. What makes “Ocean’s Eleven” a huge hit is its incredible storyline. The film is expertly crafted to deliver the ultimate heist. It stars titans of the big screen including Andy Garcia, George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt, and Bernie Mac.

“Double Down”

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

What happens when you get four friends who are compulsive gamblers in the same room? As you can imagine, it leads to chaos and craziness! The four best friends who cannot say no to a wager get together in “Double Down” to come up with a scheme to pay off their debts to a mad hitman. Starring Jason Priestly of “Beverly Hills 90210” fame, this 1990s classic takes a look at whether money can win out over loyalty or love in an amusing way.

“Casino Royale”

IMDB Rating: 8/10

“Casino Royale” takes its title from the location where Bond has to defeat villain-of-the-day Le Chiffre in a multi-million dollar poker game. The film was a reboot of sorts, with Daniel Craig taking on the mantle of a rookie James Bond in a much grittier and more realistic portrayal of the character.

