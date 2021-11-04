Click to read the full story: 5 Games Based on Movies – And Did It Well

Games based on movies have been a dubious concept at best. While some do a good job of capturing the same thrills as the silver screen, others just turn out to be exceptionally lazy and uninspired. These days we see more and more games based on movies and some of them are even pretty darn good. Games based on movies tend to start with some big questions like ‘Can the game be as good as the movie was?’ or ‘Will a movie tie-in ever live up to a great original design?’ With every new release the examples grow, and style becomes more important than substance. Designers have to leave their personal quirks behind for a safe by-the-numbers approach to going after the widest possible audience.

Although most games based on movies are just a quick cash grab from movie studios, for fans of the movie, they make for a nice little treat. Movie tie-in games have been around for a while, ever since Hollywood started making movies that had a corresponding game. Batman, Spiderman, Iron Man, and the X-Men have been around for decades, but new movies seem to release a new set of Android games that tie into them.

We’ve weeded out the games that aren’t as good and uncovered some gems that do justice to the original films. Take a look at the most fun games out there and blast away like Indiana Jones, win like Rocky or play like Batman.

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

It just doesn’t get any better than The Return of the King. It’s one of the best movie games ever made, wrapping up the story in a game that delivers both epic moments and fantastic combat. Set in the timeless fantasy world of Middle-earth, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King video game immerses players in the concluding chapter of the trilogy. It allows players to continue their journey to destroy the One Ring in order to save Middle Earth from Sauron. As either a hobbit, a man, an elf, or a dwarf, players will encounter challenging enemies and perilous situations in the kingdom of Gondor that will test their skills and character. Gamers will compete against one another with swords and bows, engage in fierce battles using an upgraded combat system and even ride a Fellbeast along the side of a mountain as they fight to rid Middle-earth of Sauron.

Fast & Furious 6: The Game

Choosing between racing games for your smartphones is difficult, but I think the Fast and Furious 6 game perfects it. The game has a wonderful interface and lets you customize your car or truck to your liking. There are ships, cars, dirt bikes, tanks, jets, helicopters and something custom for you to drive through these 3D environments. Overall, there are 5 different levels of games where you can race against other vehicle drivers or challenge friends to see who’s the best driver.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Fallen Order is an action-adventure game that’s all about lightsaber combat. You encounter different enemies and lightsabers will play a major role in dispatching them. Blocking, lightsaber assault, jump attack, and leap attack are just some of the mechanics you’ll work with to become the best Jedi you can be. It has some solid single and multiplayer components. You can use real-time melee and Force powers in combat, and while it’s not an efficient way to deal with droids, it does make for a fun time. The game takes place across six different environments, each distinct from the other. What distinguishes these levels is their verticality, which provides multiple pathways through each environment.

The Amazing Spider Man

Experience what it is to be Spiderman in this free Android game. Experience the thrill of being an open-world superhero, chasing crooks with super speed, swinging through New York’s most iconic buildings, and fighting crime with web-slinging powers.

Interstellar

Interstellar lets you explore other players’ solar systems and pilot your own spaceship as Captain of a free-flying starship. Explore the cosmic world that’s as infinite as your imagination.

Action games are fun, but most action movies are not. However, you can always play the game based on the same movie to get an adrenaline rush instead of watching it. You can play fantasy games based on the Harry Potter series, The Polar Express, or Avengers movie series or even Dark Knight Rises. There are horror games based on horror flicks like Silent Hill, Resident Evil series, which is basically a survival horror game rendered in graphics to make it look like a tamed zombie apocalypse.

