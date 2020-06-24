Click to read the full story: 3 Nostalgic Gift Ideas For Disney Movie Fans

Whether you were born in 1940 or 2000, the chances are high that many of your best childhood memories include watching a favorite Disney movie. In fact, ever since the first feature film, “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” was released in 1937, children from across the globe became infatuated with Disney’s magic. It is not only children that love Disney movies, however. Innumerable adults also find solace in these memorable movies, and will even list anything theme-related at the top of their Christmas and birthday wish lists. Although it may seem difficult at first to come up with the perfect gift for a Disney movie fan, a few basic guidelines will soon earn you the title of most conscientious gift-giver around.

Everyone loves a nostalgic Disney movie

In an age where movie streaming and downloads have taken the place of VHS tapes and DVDs, not many gifts will impress a Disney movie fan as much as a selection of some of the most memorable Disney movies of all time. Mickey classics such as “Fantasia,” “Fun and Fancy Free,” and “The Prince and the Pauper” will all make a welcome addition to any movie collection. Other animated titles that will evoke a healthy dose of nostalgia include “The Fox and the Hound,” “The Rescuers,” “The Aristocats,” and “The Jungle Book.” Although Disney might be best known for some of the most unforgettable animated movies in history, there are many superb live-action films that are also worth rewatching. They include “Mary Poppins,” “Flight of the Navigator,” “The Parent Trap,” and “Bedknobs and Broomsticks.”

Give a gift that keeps on giving

If you truly want to give someone a gift that keeps on giving, sign them up for a subscription box service. Subscription boxes have skyrocketed in popularity in the USA in recent years. Today, there is a box for everyone, including the die-hard Disney fan. There are countless themed boxes to choose from. Some of the most popular include the Mouse Merch Box, which is filled with the best Disney merchandise and delivered to your door every quarter. Other hot favorites include the Disney Bedtime Adventure Box and the super-lavish Disney Magic Box, which is filled to the brim with customized items such as mugs, backpacks, and Disney park merchandise.

Vintage merchandise makes for the perfect gift

Collectibles and memorabilia not only form an important part of the Disney brand; they also make great gifts for passionate Disney fans. If your budget allows you to peruse online auctions, you will undoubtedly come across valuable trinkets such as vintage records, figurines, Disney comic books, newspaper clippings, and autographed photographs. If you are looking for a more affordable gift with a vintage feel, head on over to Etsy. Here you will find a plethora of vintage Disney merchandise, ranging from nostalgic sticker sets and bottle stoppers to personalized passport covers and paper dolls. Thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, you will even be able to invest in a range of fabric face masks with a variety of different vintage Disney prints on them.

Disney movies have enthralled us since the 1930s and will undoubtedly continue to do so for many years to come. By picking super-nostalgic gifts for a true Disney movie fan, you can help them enjoy the magic even when they are not in front of a TV screen.

