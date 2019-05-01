Click to read the full story: 2019 Billboard Music Awards promise plenty of jaw dropping moments plus nominations

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards wants a spectacle, and it appears they will get their way with Kelly Clarkson hosting, Taylor Swift coming back with a vengeance, and Madonna doing what she loves to do; get attention. The full list of nominations for the awards is down below or just click here.

Taylor Swift is set to kick off the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday with the debut performance of her new song “ME!” and she could continue her run as the most decorated winner in the show’s history.

Swift, a 23-time Billboard Award winner, will open Wednesday night’s show at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas alongside Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco, who is featured on her new track. Swift is also nominated for two awards: top female artist and top touring artist.

Cardi B, though, is the leading nominee with 21 and will attend the show. Drake — who will also attend the show — and Post Malone are close behind with 17 nominations each. All three acts will compete for the night’s biggest prize — top artist — along with Ariana Grande and Travis Scott, who scored 12 nominations.

Kelly Clarkson will host the Billboard Awards — for a second time — and also perform at the three-hour show, airing live on NBC at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Other performers include Madonna with Maluma, BTS with Halsey, Paula Abdul, Dan + Shay, Jonas Brothers, Khalid, Tori Kelly, Panic! at the Disco, Lauren Daigle, Ciara, and Mariah Carey, who will receive the Icon Award. Grande will perform via satellite from her tour.

Cardi B’s 21 nominations include top female artist and top Billboard 200 album for her Grammy-winning release, “Invasion of Privacy.” With her No. 1 hits — “I Like It” featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny and “Girls Like You” with Maroon 5 — she is nominated twice in categories like top Hot 100 song, top selling song and top collaboration.

Rap music, which dominated the charts and streaming services last year, owned the top Billboard album category. Along with Cardi B, the nominees include Drake’s “Scorpion,” Scott’s “ASTROWORLD,” the late XXXTentacion’s ”?″ and Malone’s “beerbongs & bentleys.”

For top Hot 100 song, rap shined again with nominees like Cardi B’s “I Like It,” Juice WRLD’s “Lucid Dreams,” Scott’s “SICKO MODE” and Malone’s “Better Now.” Maroon 5 and Cardi B’s “Girls Like You” is also up for the prize.

XXXTentacion, who was fatally shot last June, earned 10 nominations, including bids for top male artist, top R&B artist and top rap album. Last year, he posthumously won honors at the American Music Awards and the BET Hip-Hop Awards.

The late Aretha Franklin also earned a nomination. The Queen of Soul, who died last August, is up for top gospel album with “Gospel Greats.” Queen — whose music hit a new peak late last year with the Oscar-winning Freddie Mercury biopic, “Bohemian Rhapsody” — received nominations for top rock artist and top soundtrack.

Presenters at the show include Jennifer Hudson, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley of “This Is Us,” David Guetta, Eva Longoria, Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown and Terry Crews.

Nominees and winners for the Billboard Awards are based on album and song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement. The awards are based on the chart period of March 23, 2018, through March 7, 2019.

2019 Billboard Music Awards Nominations

Top Female Artist

Ariana Grande

Cardi B

Ella Mai

Halsey

Taylor Swift

Top Male Artist

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Post Malone

Travis Scott

XXXTentaction

Top Artist

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top Hot 100 Song

“I Like It,” Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

“Lucid Dreams,” Juice Wrld

“Girls Like You,” Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

“Better Now,” Post Malone

“Sicko Mode,” Travis Scott

Top Duo and Group

BTS

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Panic! At the Disco

Dan + Shay

Top New Artist

Bazzi

Juice Wrld

Lil Baby

Dua Lipa

Ella Mai

Top 100 Artist

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Juice Wrld

Post Malone

Top Collaboration

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It”

Khalid & Normani, “Love Lies”

Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B, “Girls Like You,”

Marshmello & Bastille, “Happier”

Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla Sign, “Psycho”

Top Hot 100 Artist

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Juice Wrld

Post Malone

Top Selling Song

“I Like It,” Cardi B, Bad Bunny, & J Balvin

“In My Feelings,” Drake

“Without Me,” Halsey

“Shallow,” Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“Girls Like You,” Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

Top Social Artist

BTS

EXO

GOT7

Ariana Grande

Louis Tomlinson

Billboard Chart Achievement Award

Dan + Shay

Drake

Ariana Grande

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

Dua Lipa

Top Rap Artist

Cardi B

Drake

Juice Wrld

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top Male Rap Artist

Drake

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top Female Rap Artist

Cardi B

City Girls

Nicki Minaj

Top R&B Tour

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Childish Gambino

Bruno Mars

Top R&B Female Artist

H.E.R.

Ella Mai

Queen Naija

Top R&B Male Artist

Khalid

The Weeknd

XXXTentacion

Top R&B Artist

H.E.R.

Khalid

Ella Mai

The Weeknd

XXXTentacion

Top Rap Tour

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Drake

Travis Scott

Top Touring Artist

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

Justin Timberlake

Top Radio Songs Artist

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Maroon 5

Post Malone

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

XXXTentatacion

Top Songs Sales Artist

Drake

Ariana Grande

Imagine Dragons

Lady Gaga

Post Malone

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

Travis Scott

XXXTentacion

Top Country Artist

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Top Country Male Artist

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Top Country Female Artist

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Top Country Tour

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Shania Twain

Top Rock Artist

Imagine Dragons

lovelytheband

Panic! At the Disco

Queen

Twenty One Pilots

Top Rock Tour

Elton John

Rolling Stones

U2

Top Latin Artist

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Calvin Harris

Kygo

Marshmello

Odesza

The Chainsmokers

Top Christian Artist

Cory Asbury

Lauren Daigle

for KING & COUNTRY

Hillsong Worship

MercyMe

Top Gospel Artist

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tori Kelly

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Marvin Sapp

Top Billboard 200 Album

Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy

Drake, Scorpion

Post Malone, Beerbongs & Bentleys

Travis Scott, AstroWorld

Top Soundtrack

13 Reasons Why: Season 2

A Star Is Born

Bohemian Rhapsody

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

The Greatest Showman

Top R&B Album

Ella Mai, Ella Mai

H.E.R., H.E.R.

Khalid, American Teen

The Weeknd, Dear Melancholy

XXXTentacion, 17

Top Rap Album

Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy

Drake, Scorpion

Post Malone, Beerbongs & Bentleys

Travis Scott, AstroWorld

XXXTentacion, ?

Top Country Album

Jason Aldean, Rearview Town

Kane Brown, Kane Brown

Luke Combs, This One’s For You

Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay

Carrie Underwood, Cry Pretty

Top Rock Album

Dave Matthews Band, Come Tomorrow

Imagine Dragons, Origins

Mumford & Sons, Delta

Panic! At the Disco, Pray for the Wicked

Twenty One Pilots, Trench

Top Latin Album

Anuel AA, Real Hasta la Muerte

Bad Bunny, 100PRE

J Balvin, Vibras

Maulma, F.A.M.E.

Ozuna, Aura

Top Dance/Electronic Album

Clean Bandit, What Is Love?

David Guetta, 7

Kygo, Kids in Love

Major Lazer, Major Lazer Essentials

The Chainsmokers, Sick Boys

Top Christian Album

Cory Asbury, Reckless Love

Lauren Diagle, Look Up Child

for KING & COUNTRY, Burn the Ships

Hillsong Worship, There Is More

Top Gospel Album

Snoop Dogg & Various Artists, Snoop Dogg Presents Bible of Love

Aretha Franklin, Gospel Greats

Koryn Hawthorne, Unstoppable

Tori Kelly, Hiding Place

Jonathan McReynolds, Make Room

Top Streaming Song (Video)

Drake, “In My Feelings”

Juice Wrld, “Lucid Dreams”

Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B, “Girls Like You”

Travis Scott, “Sicko Mode”

XXXTentacion, “SAD!”

Top R&B Song

DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper & Quavo “No Brainer”

Ella Mai, “Boo’d Up”

Ella Mai, “Trip”

Khalid, “Better”

Lil Dicky featuring Chris Brown, “Freaky Friday”

Top Rap Song

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It”

Drake, “In My Feelings”

Juice WRLD, “Lucid Dreams”

Post Malone, “Better Now”

Travis Scott, “Sicko Mode”

Top Country Song

Kane Brown, “Heaven”

Luke Combs, “She Got the Best of Me”

Dan + Shay, “Speechless”

Dan + Shay, “Tequila”

Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line, “Meant to Be”

Top Rock Song

Foster The People, “Sit Next to Me”

Imagine Dragons, “Whatever It Takes”

lovelytheband, “Broken”

Panic! At the Disco, “High Hopes”

Top Latin Song

Bad Bunny featuring Drake, “Mia”

Daddy Yankee, “Dura”

DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B, “Taki Taki”

Nicky Jam & J Balvin, “X”

Casper Magico, Nio Garcia, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny & Ozuna, “Te Bote”

Top Dance/Electric Song

DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B, “Taki Taki”

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa, “One Kiss”

Marshmello & Bastille, “Happier”

Tiesto & Dzeko featuring Preme and Post Malone, “Jackie Chan”

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey, “The Middle”

Top Christian Song

Cory Asbury, “Reckless Love”

Lauren Daigle, “You Say”

for KING & COUNTRY, “Joy”

Hillsong Worship, “Who You Say I Am”

Tauren Wells, “Known”

Top Gospel Song

Todd Dulaney, “Your Great Name”

Koryn Hawthorne, “Won’t He Do It”

Tori Kelly featuring Kirk Franklin, “Never Alone”

Jason Nelson, “Forever”

Brian Courtney, “A Great Work”

