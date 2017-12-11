Click to read the full story: 2018 Golden Globe nominations: ‘Shape of Water,’ ‘The Post’ hit strong

The 75th Golden Globe Awards nominations have hit, and Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water,” Steven Spielberg’s “The Post,” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” scored the most noms.

“Get Out” which had a mild controversy after being placed in the Comedy category was shut out from the Best Director and Screenplay category, but it did get nominated for Best Picture Musical or Comedy as we expected.

“The Big Sick” and “Wonder Woman’ were complete shutouts even though they received plenty of recognition from other groups. “Wonder Woman” was included on the AFI’s 10 best films of 2017 list last week.

Completely and nearly left out from nominations were “Beauty and the Beast,” “Despicable Me 3,” “The Darkest Hour,” and “Call Me By Your Name.” Taylor Swift and Zayn also felt the chilly reception to their “Fifty Shades Darker” original song “I Don’t Want to Live Forever.”

Several television shows also were completely snubbed such as “Veep,” “The Americans,” “Silicon Valley,” “Transparent,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Mindhunter,” “The Good Fight,” “The Good Place,” and “Girl.” Usually, most finals season of popular shows land at least one award but Lena Dunham’s “Girl’s” went out silently into the awards show night.

Fox Searchlight Pictures and Twentieth Century Fox were the top studio’s winners with 15 and 12 nominations. We’ve included a full list of each studio and network with how many nominations they received after the complete list of nominations.

The complete list of 75th Golden Globes nominations is:

Best Picture – Drama:

“Call Me by Your Name”

“Dunkirk”

“The Post”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Picture – Comedy or Musical:

“The Disaster Artist”

“Get Out”

“The Greatest Showman”

“I, Tonya”

“Lady Bird”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama:

Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”

Tom Hanks, “The Post”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama:

Jessica Chastain, “Molly’s Game”

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Meryl Streep, “The Post”

Michelle Williams, “All the Money in the World”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:

Steve Carell, “Battle of the Sexes”

Ansel Elgort, “Baby Driver”

James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”

Hugh Jackman, “The Greatest Showman”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:

Judi Dench, “Victoria & Abdul”

Helen Mirren, “The Leisure Seeker”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Emma Stone, “Battle of the Sexes”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture:

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Armie Hammer, “Call Me by Your Name”

Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”

Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture:

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Hong Chau, “Downsizing”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”

Best Animated Film:

“The Boss Baby”

“The Breadwinner”

“Coco”

“Ferdinand”

“Loving Vincent”

Best Director – Motion Picture:

Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”

Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”

Ridley Scott, “All The Money in the World”

Steven Spielberg, “The Post”

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture:

Guillermo Del Toro, Vanessa Taylor, “The Shape of Water”

Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”

Liz Hannah, Josh Singer, “The Post”

Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Aaron Sorkin, “Molly’s Game”

Best Original Score – Motion Picture:

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

“The Shape of Water”

“Phantom Thread”

“The Post”

“Dunkirk”

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Home,” Ferdinand

“Mighty River,” Mudbound

“Remember Me,” Coco

“The Star,” The Star

“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

“A Fantastic Woman”

“First They Killed My Father”

“In the Fade”

“Loveless”

“The Square”

Best Television Series – Drama:

“The Crown”

“Game of Thrones”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Stranger Things”

“This is Us”

Best Television Series – Comedy:

“Black-ish”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Master of None”

“SMILF”

“Will & Grace”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama:

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us”

Freddie Highmore, “The Good Doctor”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama:

Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Deuce”

Katherine Langford, “13 Reasons Why”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy:

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”

Kevin Bacon, “I Love Dick”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Eric McCormack, “Will and Grace”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy:

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”

Alison Brie, “Glow”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Frankie Shaw, “SMILF”

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

“Big Little Lies”

“Fargo”

“Feud: Bette and Joan”

“The Sinner”

“Top of the Lake: China Girl”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies”

Jude Law, “The Young Pope”

Kyle MacLachlan, “Twin Peaks”

Ewan McGregor, “Fargo”

Geoffrey Rush, “Genius”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Jessica Biel, “The Sinner”

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

Alfred Molina, “Feud”

Christian Slater, “Mr. Robot”

Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies”

David Thewlis, “Fargo”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”

Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Chrissy Metz, “This is Us”

Michelle Pfeiffer, “The Wizard of Lies”

Shailene Woodley, “Big Little Lies”

Movie Distributor

Fox Searchlight Pictures 15

Twentieth Century Fox 12

A24 7

Sony Pictures Classics 6

Sony Pictures Releasing 6

Focus Features 4

NEON 3

Netflix 3

Warner Bros. Pictures 3

Magnolia Pictures 2

STX Entertainment 2

Universal Pictures 2

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures 2

GKIDS 1

Good Deed Entertainment 1

Paramount Pictures 1

TV Network

HBO 12

Netflix 9

FX 8

NBC 5

Showtime 5

ABC 3

Amazon 3

Hulu 3

USA Network 3

AMC 1

National Geographic 1

Starz 1

SundanceTV 1

Movie

The Shape of Water 7

The Post 6

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri 6

Lady Bird 4

All the Money in the World 3

Call Me By Your Name 3

Dunkirk 3

The Greatest Showman 3

I, Tonya 3

Battle of the Sexes 2

Coco 2

The Disaster Artist 2

Ferdinand 2

Get Out 2

Molly’s Game 2

Mudbound 2

Phantom Thread 2

A Fantastic Woman 1

Baby Driver 1

The Boss Baby 1

The Breadwinner 1

Darkest Hour 1

Downsizing 1

First They Killed My Father 1

The Florida Project 1

In the Fade 1

The Leisure Seeker 1

Loveless 1

Loving Vincent 1

Roman J. Israel, Esq. 1

The Square 1

The Star 1

Victoria & Abdul 1

TV Series

Big Little Lies 6

Feud: Bette and Joan 4

Fargo 3

The Handmaid’s Tale 3

This Is Us 3

black-ish 2

The Crown 2

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 2

Master of None 2

The Sinner 2

SMILF 2

Stranger Things 2

Will & Grace 2

The Wizard of Lies 2

13 Reasons Why 1

Better Call Saul 1

Better Things 1

The Deuce 1

Game of Thrones 1

Genius 1

GLOW 1

The Good Doctor 1

I Love Dick 1

Insecure 1

Mr. Robot 1

Outlander 1

Ozark 1

Ray Donovan 1

Shameless 1

Top Of The Lake: China Girl 1

Twin Peaks 1

The Young Pope 1

