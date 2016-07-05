Click to read the full story: 2016 NBA Draft first round includes Ben Simmons and J.C. Penney

2016 NBA Draft First Round Highlights Include Ben Simmons at No. 1, Shoutout to J.C. Penney, Record 14 International Players

After weeks of buildup, the 2016 NBA Draft had something for everyone. Trades, laughs, and a few predictable moves.

As anyone could have told you after the Draft Lottery, LSU forward Ben Simmons went first overall to the Philadelphia 76ers with Duke forward Brandon Ingram following suit at No. 2 to the Los Angeles Lakers. While Ingram may have the best outlook with a team like the Lakers, the last guy the Sixers picked first was Allen Iverson. So, you know, trust the system or whatever.

That’s when things got interesting. The Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns took Jaylen Brown and Dragan Bender, respectively. Bender, the 7’1, 18-year-old Croatian from the Israeli League, probably should have fallen a bit more, but he is riding the coattails of a fantastic rookie season by Kristaps Porzingis with the New York Knicks. Well, Bender and the 13 other international players drafted in the first round, an NBA record.

The Minnesota Timberwolves, on the other hand, knocked it out of the park with Providence guard Kris Dunn at No. 5. Dunn shouldn’t have fallen to fifth overall, but the T’Wolves got a fantastic addition to Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins, and Ricky Rubio. They even have a little breathing room to shop Rubio if anything interesting pops up.

Dunn also showed the world that he’s quite the character while explaining his outfit for the night. The man knows how to budget, rocking some bright Gucci shoes and a $140 jacket from J.C. Penney.

“These is Gucci,” said Dunn. “Got it the other day, gotta show some spunk. The whole suit made by J.C. Penney, made by J. Ferrar. So, you know, shoutout J.C. Penney.”

7’1 Sudan prospect Thon Maker got drafted No. 10 overall by the Milwaukee Bucks after rumors that he would fall significantly, the Oklahoma City Thunder traded Serge Ibaka to the Orlando Magic for Victor Oladipo and some change, and the Sacramento Kings did a bunch of stuff to piss off the fans that don’t want to see them move to Seattle and DeMarcus Cousins.

You know, standard Kings stuff.

