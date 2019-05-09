Click to read the full story: 10 Best Mother’s Day gifts for lazy buyers plus 10 more for ultra cool moms

Let’s face it, some of us just hate shopping, even if it’s for your mom on her special day, Mother’s Day. Rather than dread having to figure out what to get her, we’ve got the perfect list that every mom will love no matter how passive aggressive she can get. Plus it will make her think you toiled for weeks while also guaranteeing you ‘favorite child status.’

Mother’s Day is fast approaching, and many of us last minute or lazy buyers are still hunting for the perfect gift or just haven’t started. We have pulled together the perfect list of ideas for all of the wonderful moms out there…and maybe some less than so but you still have to get them a gift!

You know your mom best, but sometimes you need a bit of inspiration to get going. Maybe she’s a big reader (or an aspiring reader) who could use a new device for her eBooks. Perhaps she prefers a way to keep up on her favorite movies and shows. Or if she is more sentimental, consider a journal that the two of you can work on together.

Every mom is different and has their own tastes, but we’ve put together a list that has something for everyone. You can check out our full list of Mother’s Day gift ideas in one spot here as we’ll keep adding to it.

Flowers

Yes, I know it’s a cliche, but it’s hard to go wrong with a gorgeous bouquet. Whether you opt for a classic bouquet of a dozen roses or a more exotic mix of tropical flowers, almost any mom appreciates a bouquet on Mother’s Day.

If you want to support local but also want the convenience of shopping online, The Bouqs Co. is an excellent option. They partner with farmers around the country to provide you with same-day delivery in most regions. In addition, their local-focused business model means less environmental impact and a lower overall price than most flower delivery services.

An eReader is a worthwhile way to gain access to millions of books, magazines, and audiobooks, and the Kindle Paperwhite is one of the best. Its 6-inch touchscreen has an anti-glare coating for a reading experience that feels remarkably like reading from a page.

The Kindle Unlimited service offers access to over a million titles, and if your local library uses the Overdrive app, you can borrow eBooks through your library. The Paperwhite is also fully waterproof, making it tough enough for beach or poolside use without having to worry about a bit of water.

If your mother enjoys baking and is in need of a new stand mixer, the KitchenAid Mixer is one of the best available. With the dozens of color choices available, it’s easy to find the perfect shade to fit your mother’s style.

The stainless steel bowl has a convenient handle and a massive 5-quart capacity, and the motor offers 10 speeds with a simple control knob. In addition, the several included attachments allow for a variety of culinary tasks, and the pouring shield is a convenient feature. This is the ultimate stand mixer that any baker will appreciate.

This cookbook is hailed by many as the only cookbook a chef will ever need. Samin Nosrat’s cooking philosophy encourages creativity and powerful flavor combinations, and this book includes dozens of well-illustrated recipes that are easy to follow for cooks of any experience level. It’s not so much of a cookbook, though, as it is an educational resource.

If your mother takes pride in her hospitality or has watched the popular Netflix series hosted by the author, this is the book for her.

Taking care of her skin is probably already part of your mom’s daily care routine but it’s always fun to switch the products up.

The Origins best seller kit includes a variety of skin care products, from face cleanser to anti-aging serum. They’re also all made from natural ingredients so she can feel good about using them.

A smart assistant can be a simple way to simplify your mother’s day-to-day tasks, whether she needs to control the lights from across the room, look up the answer to a question, or play music on command.

The Echo Dot uses Amazon Alexa and can connect to a wide variety of smart appliances, including speakers, lights, and thermostats. The learning curve is easy, so even if your mom is a bit technologically challenged, she will likely come to appreciate this little gadget.

Our team here at Movie TV Tech Geeks really tested the xFyro xS2 earbuds out, even in the shower! They are incredible with crystal clear sound. With anything Bluetooth, you wonder how good the range is so we went outside of the 30 feet range they mention and the sound was flawless. It didn’t get crossed up with all of our other Bluetooth devices. You just assign it to the device and it stays with it, plus you can even make and take calls on it while listening to your music.

The xFyro xS2 earbuds deliver a completely wireless experience for listening to music and making calls. Built to be ultra-convenient and superior in quality, these truly wireless earbuds utilize cutting edge CSR Bluetooth 5.0 technology for seamless connection to your devices.

These earbuds are housed in a sleek and compact carrying tube that acts as a power bank that protects and charges your buds when stored and can even charge your phone or tablet while on the go.

Artfully crafted with patented aluminum polishing technology to produce an aluminum alloy shell that helps block out external sounds and paired with a proprietary silicone material that allows for a better seal that blocks out ambient noise, you’ll experience stunning sound. Learn more at their official site.

Whether your mother currently keeps a journal or has always wanted to, this simple guided journal offers an easy way to make a few quick reflections on the day. Its unique design gives you an interesting look at five years of your life once the journal is complete since you can compare the answers from one year to answers from another. You could also give this gift to yourself and complete it alongside your mother, keeping each other motivated throughout the process.

Essential oil diffuser

A soothing aroma is something almost anyone appreciates, and an essential oil diffuser can give your mother a simple way to fill her home or office with her favorite scents.

One model that stands out is the VITRUVI Stone Diffuser, which is as decorative as it is soothing. The essential oils are diffused by ultrasonic vibrations rather than heat, producing more natural scents.

Whether your mother enjoys watching the latest episodes of her favorite shows or binge watching classics, a streaming device is a simple way to watch shows and movies through services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu.

Roku was the original streaming device, and they still offer some of the most affordable options, like the Roku Express. Setting up the Roku Express is easy, and the included remote is an easy way to navigate the menu and apps. It’s also a great way for you and your mother to watch shows together since you can choose when and where you stream.

A smart watch is a tiny tool that packs a punch and can help your mother track exercise and heart rate, answer phone calls and texts, and install a variety of apps. Apple’s Series 4 Apple Watch is one of the best smart watches available and is equipped with GPS, Bluetooth, and LTE.

If your mother is older, both of you may appreciate the peace-of-mind offered by the health monitors and emergency features included. However, an Apple Watch is a tool that can benefit moms of any age and activity level.

Top 10 Gifts For That Ultra Cool Unique Mom

For the Nostalgic Mom

Help your mom relive the halcyon days of her teenage sleepovers with a nostalgic special edition of Mystery Date. If you want to dig deep to find a really special version, the early 2000’s edition was made famous for starring a very young Chris Evans aka Captain America.

Moms Obsessed With Game Of Thrones

This duffle bag, with quilting that looks like dragon scales and featuring the Targaryen crest, is a great gym bag or overnight bag for your “Game of Thrones”-loving mom.

Dog or Cat Loving Mom

What is it with moms and Pop Sockets? It seems like every mom I know has one of these little guys on their phone. A custom PopGrip with a picture of her pet (or her kids I guess) is sure to be a hit.

Old School Nintendo Video Loving Mom

Moms who grew up with the original Nintendo Entertainment System will surely love this nostalgic blast with Nintendo’s mini version, the NES Classic. This thing keeps flying off the shelves so it’ll be a great collectible again.

Astrology Loving Mom

Solar Baby Bath Bombs

Bath bombs are fun, but like flowers, can be a bit cliche. Here’s a specialized version to fit that mom who reads her daily horoscope or waits anxiously at the beginning of each month for Susan Miller to post her full length astrological outlook.

Kawaii Moms

A weekly desk planner is a thoughtful gift for a busy mom, and the Pusheen illustrations are adorable. Throw in some cute gel pens to complete the look.

My Mom’s A Superhero

Let her know that she’s an Amazon in your eyes with a Wonder Woman ring from mom-approved jewelry brand, Alex and Ani.

For That Facetime Mom

Amazon’s Echo Show has a screen that will let mom video chat directly from the smart home device, which means no more weird phone angles as she FaceTimes you while she’s making dinner.

For The Wine Loving Mom

If your mom likes science almost as much as she likes a nice Malbec, this set of wine glasses “celebrates the complex bouquet of molecules that gives red wine its unique qualities and flavors.”

For The New Or Expecting Mom

This quick, fun read draws parenting advice (or cautionary tales) from pop culture. It’s a great gift for a mom of young kids who needs something to read that wasn’t written by Dr. Seuss or Eric Carle.

So there’s quite a compilation to get you inspired for Mother’s Day, and don’t forget to check out our full list of perfect Mother’s Day gifts all in one batch to help remind her why you’re so special.

